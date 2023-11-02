The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
science of the extreme
Weekly Program
James Hansen, Kaitlin Naughten
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 6, 2023, midnight
Global warming is accelerating, at double the rate just a dozen years ago. The target of 1.5 degrees Celsius is dead as a door-nail. Earth will warm not 3 degrees, but 4.8 degrees C - ten degrees Fahrenheit - according to former NASA scientist James Hansen in his new paper "Global Warming in the Pipeline". Press Conference Nov. 2 NYC. Then Dr. Kaitlin Naughten from the British Antarctic Survey, lead author of a new paper revealing Antarctic melting now cannot be stopped.
James Hansen recorded Press Conference November 2, 2023, Columbia University in New York City. Hosted by the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and its President Columbia's Professor Jeffrey Sachs. Edit for radio by Alex Smith.

Kaitlin Naughten interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

Song/poem "Confessions of an Autoholic" by Alex Smith.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:10 to insert station ID or announcements if needed

Boundary BC Canada
Boundary BC Canada
Boundary BC Canada
