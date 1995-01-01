The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: November 5, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Hommage a Rigobert Bamundele " Rigo Star"
Program Type:
11
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Nov. 5, 2023, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) L’Orchestre Viva la Musica
NGAMBO MOKO (FIESTA STYLE)
VIVA LA MUSICA 1977-1978-1980
Ngoyarto – 1979
3) Reddy Amisi & Viva la Musica
ZAKINA *
PRODUCTIONS MAYALA PRESENTE VIVA LA MUSICA
Productions Mayala - 1987
4) Le N’Ganshie Stervos Niarcos
KINSHASA BRAZZA (EZALI MBOKA MOKO)
DERNIER COUP DE SIFFLET
Americano Productions - 1987
5) Gina le Poète du Clan Langa-Langa
RETRO AIME
CLAN LANGA-LANGA
C.LL - 1982
6) Teddy Sukami
CONSCIENCE TRANQUILLE
TEDDY SUKAMI DE ZAIKO LANG-LANGA – SON DERNIER ENREGISTREMENT
Tonton Mayala et Gary Kiaba – 1986
7) Le Prophète Cartouche
MARIAGE RELIGIEUX
CARTOUCHE DE VICTORIA ELEISON
Disques Espérance – 1986
8) Rigo Star
JOTONGO
JOSKY CHANTE JOTONGO DE RIGO STAR
Editions Mayala - 1986
9) Défao
ARISTOTE
DÈFAO DE CHOC STARS
Editions Kaluila – 1987
10) M’Bilia Bel
TIKA-BAZUWA
PHËNOMENE
M;Bilia Production – 1991
11) Koffi Olomidé
NGOUNDA
NGOBILA
Afro Rythmes – 1986
12) Koffi Olomidé
PETIT FRERE Y’A JESUS *
GOLDEN STAR DANS « STEPHIE »
Koffi Olomidé – 1991
13) Awilo Longomba
MAWA Na NGAI
MOTO PAMBA
Jimmy’s Production – 1995
14) Luciana Demingongo
FLO
SANG BLEU “AZIZA”
Ngoyarto – 1996
15) Rigo Star
ATTENTION ! (INSTRUMENTAL)
ATTENTION !
IMA Records – 1998
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:10
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Nov. 5, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:10
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
1
