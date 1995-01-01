Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) L’Orchestre Viva la Musica

NGAMBO MOKO (FIESTA STYLE)

VIVA LA MUSICA 1977-1978-1980

Ngoyarto – 1979



3) Reddy Amisi & Viva la Musica

ZAKINA *

PRODUCTIONS MAYALA PRESENTE VIVA LA MUSICA

Productions Mayala - 1987



4) Le N’Ganshie Stervos Niarcos

KINSHASA BRAZZA (EZALI MBOKA MOKO)

DERNIER COUP DE SIFFLET

Americano Productions - 1987



5) Gina le Poète du Clan Langa-Langa

RETRO AIME

CLAN LANGA-LANGA

C.LL - 1982



6) Teddy Sukami

CONSCIENCE TRANQUILLE

TEDDY SUKAMI DE ZAIKO LANG-LANGA – SON DERNIER ENREGISTREMENT

Tonton Mayala et Gary Kiaba – 1986



7) Le Prophète Cartouche

MARIAGE RELIGIEUX

CARTOUCHE DE VICTORIA ELEISON

Disques Espérance – 1986



8) Rigo Star

JOTONGO

JOSKY CHANTE JOTONGO DE RIGO STAR

Editions Mayala - 1986



9) Défao

ARISTOTE

DÈFAO DE CHOC STARS

Editions Kaluila – 1987



10) M’Bilia Bel

TIKA-BAZUWA

PHËNOMENE

M;Bilia Production – 1991



11) Koffi Olomidé

NGOUNDA

NGOBILA

Afro Rythmes – 1986



12) Koffi Olomidé

PETIT FRERE Y’A JESUS *

GOLDEN STAR DANS « STEPHIE »

Koffi Olomidé – 1991



13) Awilo Longomba

MAWA Na NGAI

MOTO PAMBA

Jimmy’s Production – 1995



14) Luciana Demingongo

FLO

SANG BLEU “AZIZA”

Ngoyarto – 1996



15) Rigo Star

ATTENTION ! (INSTRUMENTAL)

ATTENTION !

IMA Records – 1998



*=by request