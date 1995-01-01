The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Hommage a Rigobert Bamundele " Rigo Star"
11
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Nov. 5, 2023, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) L’Orchestre Viva la Musica
NGAMBO MOKO (FIESTA STYLE)
VIVA LA MUSICA 1977-1978-1980
Ngoyarto – 1979

3) Reddy Amisi & Viva la Musica
ZAKINA *
PRODUCTIONS MAYALA PRESENTE VIVA LA MUSICA
Productions Mayala - 1987

4) Le N’Ganshie Stervos Niarcos
KINSHASA BRAZZA (EZALI MBOKA MOKO)
DERNIER COUP DE SIFFLET
Americano Productions - 1987

5) Gina le Poète du Clan Langa-Langa
RETRO AIME
CLAN LANGA-LANGA
C.LL - 1982

6) Teddy Sukami
CONSCIENCE TRANQUILLE
TEDDY SUKAMI DE ZAIKO LANG-LANGA – SON DERNIER ENREGISTREMENT
Tonton Mayala et Gary Kiaba – 1986

7) Le Prophète Cartouche
MARIAGE RELIGIEUX
CARTOUCHE DE VICTORIA ELEISON
Disques Espérance – 1986

8) Rigo Star
JOTONGO
JOSKY CHANTE JOTONGO DE RIGO STAR
Editions Mayala - 1986

9) Défao
ARISTOTE
DÈFAO DE CHOC STARS
Editions Kaluila – 1987

10) M’Bilia Bel
TIKA-BAZUWA
PHËNOMENE
M;Bilia Production – 1991

11) Koffi Olomidé
NGOUNDA
NGOBILA
Afro Rythmes – 1986

12) Koffi Olomidé
PETIT FRERE Y’A JESUS *
GOLDEN STAR DANS « STEPHIE »
Koffi Olomidé – 1991

13) Awilo Longomba
MAWA Na NGAI
MOTO PAMBA
Jimmy’s Production – 1995

14) Luciana Demingongo
FLO
SANG BLEU “AZIZA”
Ngoyarto – 1996

15) Rigo Star
ATTENTION ! (INSTRUMENTAL)
ATTENTION !
IMA Records – 1998

*=by request

Download Program Podcast
01:59:10 1 Nov. 5, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:10  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 