Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Red poppy day special!
Weekly Program
Kathleen Barry, author, feminist, sociologist
Nov. 6, 2023, midnight
Kathleen Barry is the author of several books, including Female Sexual Slavery, which triggered a global movement against sex trafficking, and this last work, Unmaking War, Remaking Men: How Empathy Can Reshape our Politics, Our Soldiers and Ourselves. She spoke with Kate Rafael, host of Women's Magazine on community radio KPFA in Berkeley, California, about both of those books. The discussion includes some details about the Geneva Conventions, and examples of how empathy affected men's behaviours and beliefs during war, or rejecting war.
Interview by Kate Raphael.
Thanks to Women's Magazine, found at kpfa.org
More information at kathleenbarry.net
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:58 1 Nov. 5, 2023
Berkeley, California; BC, Canada
