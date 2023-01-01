Summary: Kathleen Barry is the author of several books, including Female Sexual Slavery, which triggered a global movement against sex trafficking, and this last work, Unmaking War, Remaking Men: How Empathy Can Reshape our Politics, Our Soldiers and Ourselves. She spoke with Kate Rafael, host of Women's Magazine on community radio KPFA in Berkeley, California, about both of those books. The discussion includes some details about the Geneva Conventions, and examples of how empathy affected men's behaviours and beliefs during war, or rejecting war.