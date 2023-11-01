In this week's episode you will hear from a Palestinian academic who lost more than thirty members of her extended family in Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza. You will also hear from a long-time Palestinian activist who recently faced brutal torture at the hands of Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank.
The Electronic Intifada Podcast November 2 2023 Useful Idiots Podcast November 2 2023
