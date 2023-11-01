The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
Nov. 6, 2023, midnight
In this week's episode you will hear from a Palestinian academic who lost more than thirty members of her extended family in Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza. You will also hear from a long-time Palestinian activist who recently faced brutal torture at the hands of Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank.
The Electronic Intifada Podcast November 2 2023
Useful Idiots Podcast November 2 2023
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2023/11/voices-from-palestine.html

Download Program Podcast
01:05:03 1 Nov. 6, 2023
CFRU 93.3 FM
  View Script
    
 01:05:03  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 