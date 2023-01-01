Honoring the November 2003 consecration of Episcopal Bishop Gene Robinson; Jamaica’s Supreme Court rebuffs a buggery law challenge, Hungary bans youth from seeing 5 queer images at the World Press Photo Exhibition, Taiwan’s Vice President joins Taipei’s Pride march while Johannesburg Pride marches for queer Ugandans, Idaho’s anti-trans bathroom bill is blocked again pending review, discovering new U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s unspeakably anti-queer history, and Pete Buttigieg dares Johnson to come home for dinner. Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Michael LeBeau & Melanie Keller and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondent: Greg Gordon. Additional material: Robby Kaplan and the late Edie Windsor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Rod Stewart; Alan Jackson.
