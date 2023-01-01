The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 11-06-23
Lai Ching-te; Mike Johnson, Pete Buttigieg; Peggy Gage, Rev. Earl Fox, Bishop Frank Griswold, Meredith Harwood, Bishop Gene Robinson, James Solheim.
 Lucia Chappelle
Nov. 7, 2023, midnight
Honoring the November 2003 consecration of Episcopal Bishop Gene Robinson; Jamaica’s Supreme Court rebuffs a buggery law challenge, Hungary bans youth from seeing 5 queer images at the World Press Photo Exhibition, Taiwan’s Vice President joins Taipei’s Pride march while Johannesburg Pride marches for queer Ugandans, Idaho’s anti-trans bathroom bill is blocked again pending review, discovering new U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s unspeakably anti-queer history, and Pete Buttigieg dares Johnson to come home for dinner.
Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Michael LeBeau & Melanie Keller and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondent: Greg Gordon. Additional material: Robby Kaplan and the late Edie Windsor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Rod Stewart; Alan Jackson.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Nov. 7, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 