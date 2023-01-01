The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Some Opinion From The Crowd - ETHS Students Speaks of Administration Threats
13
People From the edge of Crowd
 Dale Lehman/WZRD  Contact Contributor
Nov. 7, 2023, midnight
300 plus people gathered in Evanston's Fountain Square on Saturday filling the plaza from curb to curb. Sound at a distance was poor; I found people at the edge willing to express their thoughts. The Rally was organized by Students for Justice In Palestine - Northwestern University, CAPA and others.
One high school student I spoke with complained of intimidation from the ETHS Administration for showing support for a cease fire in Gaza. She and others she said stood up for their right
to express their political opinion which was not objected to when it was in solidarity with Israeli victims of the October attack but she said many felt the intimidated by the experience.
SJP - Northwestern University

Download Program Podcast
00:15:17 1 Nov. 4, 2023
Evanston Illinois
  View Script
    
 00:15:17  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 