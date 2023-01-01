Summary: 300 plus people gathered in Evanston's Fountain Square on Saturday filling the plaza from curb to curb. Sound at a distance was poor; I found people at the edge willing to express their thoughts. The Rally was organized by Students for Justice In Palestine - Northwestern University, CAPA and others.

One high school student I spoke with complained of intimidation from the ETHS Administration for showing support for a cease fire in Gaza. She and others she said stood up for their right

to express their political opinion which was not objected to when it was in solidarity with Israeli victims of the October attack but she said many felt the intimidated by the experience.

