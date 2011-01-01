|
Program Information
|if music could talk
|11
| dj carlito Contact Contributor
|Nov. 7, 2023, midnight
|Four Tet, 4LTR
Feedback Mango - Live at Alexandra Palace, London, May 2023
Clazziquai, KWON SOON IL
My Girl (Feat KWON SOON IL)
2023 A2Z
Becky G, El Alfa
FULANITO
ESQUEMAS
2022 Kemosabe
Becky G, KAROL G
MAMIII
ESQUEMAS
2022 Kemosabe
Miharu Koshi
La Nokto De La Cattleya [Cattleya No Yoru]
BOY SOPRANO
1985 - Non Standard
Phuong Tam
Tinh Mo
Phương Tâm – Magical Nights – Saigon Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966)
Sublime Frequencies 2022
Nimco Happy
Isii Nafta (Love you more than life)
2021 Nimco Happy
Jidenna
Sufi Woman
Epic Records 2019
Anirudh Ravichander, Arjit Singh, Shilpa Rao
Jawan OST
2023 Super Cassettes
Cymande
Changes
Promised Heights
Janus Records 1974
Pink Floyd
Green is the Color
1970 Devi/Ation
Pink Floyd Ltd
Pink Floyd
The Narrow Way
1969 Dramatis/ation
Pink Floyd Ltd
DJ Shadow
Midnight in a perfect world
Endtroducing….
Mowax records
The Clash
Car Jamming - Remastered
Combat Rock
2013 Sony
Chen Hsien Ching
Ching Ching (Original)
Ultimate Collection
2021
Hoàng Thùy Linh
Gieo Quẻ
Link
Hãng Đĩa Thời Đại 2023
Blonde Redhead
I thought you should know
Sit Down For Dinner
2023 section 1
SBTRKT, Little Dragon
Wildfire
SBTRKT
2011 Young records
Quantic, Andreya Triana
Run
Get in the ride
2023 - Quantic / Play it again Sam
KAYTRANADA, Shay Lia
Chances,
Nothin Like U / CHANCES
ADIV, India Shawn
Perfect Time
Perfect Time
2023 - 84 Projects
The Frightnrs, Victor Axelrod
I’d Rather Go Blind
If You ASk Me To: Victor Axelrod Covers for Dap Tone
Bost & Bim, Ticklah, Victor Axelrod
A travers la nuit
A travers la nuit
The Bombist 2021
The Cleaners from Venus
Gamma Ray Blue
Songs for a Fallow Land
2019 Mr Mule
Wilco
Cousin
Cousin
2023 dBpm Records
Cate Le Bon
French Boys
Pompeii
2022 Mexican Summer
| Nov. 5, 2023
|
|wrir studios
|
|
|
