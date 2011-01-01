The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Nov. 7, 2023, midnight
Four Tet, 4LTR
Feedback Mango - Live at Alexandra Palace, London, May 2023
Clazziquai, KWON SOON IL
My Girl (Feat KWON SOON IL)
2023 A2Z

Becky G, El Alfa
FULANITO
ESQUEMAS
2022 Kemosabe

Becky G, KAROL G
MAMIII
ESQUEMAS
2022 Kemosabe

Miharu Koshi
La Nokto De La Cattleya [Cattleya No Yoru]
BOY SOPRANO
1985 - Non Standard

Phuong Tam
Tinh Mo
Phương Tâm – Magical Nights – Saigon Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966)
Sublime Frequencies 2022

Nimco Happy
Isii Nafta (Love you more than life)
2021 Nimco Happy

Jidenna
Sufi Woman
Epic Records 2019

Anirudh Ravichander, Arjit Singh, Shilpa Rao
Jawan OST
2023 Super Cassettes

Cymande
Changes
Promised Heights
Janus Records 1974

Pink Floyd
Green is the Color
1970 Devi/Ation
Pink Floyd Ltd

Pink Floyd
The Narrow Way
1969 Dramatis/ation
Pink Floyd Ltd

DJ Shadow
Midnight in a perfect world
Endtroducing….
Mowax records

The Clash
Car Jamming - Remastered
Combat Rock
2013 Sony

Chen Hsien Ching
Ching Ching (Original)
Ultimate Collection
2021

Hoàng Thùy Linh
Gieo Quẻ
Link
Hãng Đĩa Thời Đại 2023

Blonde Redhead
I thought you should know
Sit Down For Dinner
2023 section 1

SBTRKT, Little Dragon
Wildfire
SBTRKT
2011 Young records

Quantic, Andreya Triana
Run
Get in the ride
2023 - Quantic / Play it again Sam

KAYTRANADA, Shay Lia
Chances,
Nothin Like U / CHANCES

ADIV, India Shawn
Perfect Time
2023 - 84 Projects

The Frightnrs, Victor Axelrod
I’d Rather Go Blind
If You ASk Me To: Victor Axelrod Covers for Dap Tone

Bost & Bim, Ticklah, Victor Axelrod
A travers la nuit
The Bombist 2021

The Cleaners from Venus
Gamma Ray Blue
Songs for a Fallow Land
2019 Mr Mule

Wilco
Cousin
2023 dBpm Records

Cate Le Bon
French Boys
Pompeii
2022 Mexican Summer

Download Program Podcast
01:59:42 1 Nov. 5, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:42  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 