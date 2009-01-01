The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Gigi Berardi
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Nov. 7, 2023, midnight
For many, along with all that good cheer, the holidays bring a bunch of food-related conundrums: what to bring to the pot luck, what to eat and not eat at the company party, what gifts to buy for our culinary-focused friends and family, and how to be ecologically responsible without compromising taste. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with a food expert who can help solve these holiday food puzzlers. Gigi Berardi is a professor of food studies and geography at Western Washington University. Her new book, FoodWISE lays out ways to make better decisions about what we eat. We discuss the differences between frozen and canned foods, take a look at “Big Organic,” and examine how the food industry’s misuse of the word “healthy” has warped its meaning.
Track: MRG
Artist: The New Mastersounds
Album: Ten Years On
Label: One Note
Year: 2009

Track: Banana Split For My Baby
Artist: Louis Prima
Album: Hey Boy! Hey Girl!
Label: Capitol
Year: 2011

Track: Cornbread and Butter Beans
Artist: Carolina Chocolate Drops
Album: Genuine Negro Jig
Label: Nonesuch
Year: 2009

00:29:00 1 Nov. 7, 2023
San Francisco
