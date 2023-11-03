Summary: This is a 25 minute excerpt from a one hour special edition of Nader’s weekly talk show broadcast on the Pacifica Radio Network and as podcast.



Ralph Nader, former head of Public Citizen, is an author, lecturer, attorney and talk-show host. Nader’s regular co-host Steve Skrovan introduces this special edition calling for Ceasefire Now in Gaza.

Nader is in conversation with Lara Friedman, President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace. She is a former officer in the U.S. Foreign Service, with diplomatic postings in Jerusalem, Washington, Tunis and Beirut.

Please go to the website www.ralphnaderradiohour.com to listen to the full one hour version of Ceasefire Now.



