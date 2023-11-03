The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
On November 3rd, 2023, The Ralph Nader Radio Hour issued this urgent appeal
2
Ralph Nader and Lara Friedman
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Nov. 8, 2023, midnight
This is a 25 minute excerpt from a one hour special edition of Nader’s weekly talk show broadcast on the Pacifica Radio Network and as podcast.

Ralph Nader, former head of Public Citizen, is an author, lecturer, attorney and talk-show host. Nader’s regular co-host Steve Skrovan introduces this special edition calling for Ceasefire Now in Gaza.
Nader is in conversation with Lara Friedman, President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace. She is a former officer in the U.S. Foreign Service, with diplomatic postings in Jerusalem, Washington, Tunis and Beirut.
Please go to the website www.ralphnaderradiohour.com to listen to the full one hour version of Ceasefire Now.

DATE: Nov. 3, 2023
Location: INTERNET
CREDIT: The Ralph Nader Radio Hour

TUC_231107_gaza_ceasefire_ralph_nader.mp3 Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Nov. 3, 2023
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
TUC_231107_gaza_ceasefire_ralph_nader.mp3 Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Nov. 3, 2023
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 