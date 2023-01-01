The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Getting REAL REVOLUTION Known Everywhere: There's Not A Moment To Waste
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Andy Zee (Host, RNL Show); Annie Day (The Bob Avakian Institute); Joe Veale (Long-time Revolutionary)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Nov. 8, 2023, midnight
From the Bob Avakian Interviews available on the YouTube channel TheRevComs: “What is a real revolution?” Sunsara Taylor on the genocide unfolding in Gaza, and those around the world who have been speaking and acting against this. Annie Day about Revolution, Nothing Less Week. Bob Avakian on the impact that Black people and Black culture has had on him. Andy Zee speaks with Joe Veale, a long-time revolutionary on the code for the revolution, the Points of Attention.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor – Guest host
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.  

TMSS-231108 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 8, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 