Summary: From the Bob Avakian Interviews available on the YouTube channel TheRevComs: “What is a real revolution?” Sunsara Taylor on the genocide unfolding in Gaza, and those around the world who have been speaking and acting against this. Annie Day about Revolution, Nothing Less Week. Bob Avakian on the impact that Black people and Black culture has had on him. Andy Zee speaks with Joe Veale, a long-time revolutionary on the code for the revolution, the Points of Attention.