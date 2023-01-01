Notes: If you have problems downloading from Radio4all,

the current MP3 is also available after 12 noon ET Wednesdays on Between The Lines' website at

BTLonline.org.



In the navigation menu, chose "FOR RADIO STATIONS" then "CURRENT BROADCAST MP3"

OR

DIRECT LINK: https://btlonline.org/current-broadcast-quality-mp3/



Also downloadable by RSS feed

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/244221.rss



Or call us at 203-816-1409 or 203-268-8446