Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released: Nov. 8, 2023
Weekly Program
Arab American Institute President James J. Zogby; Empire State College Asst. Professor Jeff Schuhrke; Concerned Health Professionals of New York co-founder Dr. Sandra Steingraber
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com
Nov. 8, 2023, midnight
As Israeli Bombs Kill 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza, Worldwide Protests Demand Humanitarian Ceasefire; UAW Strike Ends Winning Historic Agreements with Big 3 Automakers; New Edition of Compendium on Fracking Finds Health Hazards Linked to Home Use of Natural Gas
