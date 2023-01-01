As Israeli Bombs Kill 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza, Worldwide Protests Demand Humanitarian Ceasefire; UAW Strike Ends Winning Historic Agreements with Big 3 Automakers; New Edition of Compendium on Fracking Finds Health Hazards Linked to Home Use of Natural Gas
If you have problems downloading from Radio4all, the current MP3 is also available after 12 noon ET Wednesdays on Between The Lines' website at BTLonline.org.
In the navigation menu, chose "FOR RADIO STATIONS" then "CURRENT BROADCAST MP3" OR DIRECT LINK: https://btlonline.org/current-broadcast-quality-mp3/
Also downloadable by RSS feed https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/244221.rss