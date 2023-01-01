The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 408
Michael Welch, Owen Schalk, Glenn Diesen, Paul Graham
Nov. 9, 2023, midnight
This week on the Global Research News Hour, on the eve of Remembrance Day, we are turning our attention to the realities of foreign policy that seems to go very much against the sentiment of NEVER AGAIN, harnessing more, not less, military conflicts abroad. In our first half hour, Glenn Diesen discusses his book THE THINK TANK RACKET Managing the Information War Against Russia, which dives into how foreign policy is increasingly set not by the public, but by experts influenced to a large extent by elements by the military industrial complex. Then in our second half hour, Global Research News Hour contributor Paul Graham talks to Owen Schalk about his recent work Canada in Afghanistan: A story of Military, diplomatic, political and media failure 2003-2023. on the forces shaping Canada’s 20 year efforts in the ongoing Afghan tragedy.
Interview by Michael Welch and Paul Graham

