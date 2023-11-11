Summary: An oddball collection of global grooves including debuts from London Afrobeat Collective, Mandela Mecha, tabla maestro Ritesh Das, musical alchemy from Eccodek with The Simplest Thing, Thievery Corp's Eric Hilton, Greco rock from Vancity's Yannis Fyssas, wonky Morricone inspiration from Collignon, classic Stax sounds from The Sextones and more Afrofunk from Bixiga 70!