An oddball collection of global grooves including debuts from London Afrobeat Collective, Mandela Mecha, tabla maestro Ritesh Das, musical alchemy from Eccodek with The Simplest Thing, Thievery Corp's Eric Hilton, Greco rock from Vancity's Yannis Fyssas, wonky Morricone inspiration from Collignon, classic Stax sounds from The Sextones and more Afrofunk from Bixiga 70!
Calcopyrite Communications
London Afrobeat Collective - Topeza Esengo Na Motema (Bosq Remix) Mandela Mecha - Mas De La Cuenta Ritesh Das - To Begin With INST CANCON Eccodek - The Simplest Thing CANCON Eric Hilton feat. Natalia Claviar - Amor Astral Kumbia Kings - Ella Sabe (Do It Again) DK Phone - Goree Demba Bombay Rickey - Pondicherry Surf Goddess Hepcat - Gimme A Little Sign Yannis Fyssas - Esy Den Eisai Aparaututis CANCON Collignon - Vista Noturna INST The Sextones - The Other Side Bixiga 70 - Mar Virado INST