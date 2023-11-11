The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
Nov. 9, 2023, midnight
An oddball collection of global grooves including debuts from London Afrobeat Collective, Mandela Mecha, tabla maestro Ritesh Das, musical alchemy from Eccodek with The Simplest Thing, Thievery Corp's Eric Hilton, Greco rock from Vancity's Yannis Fyssas, wonky Morricone inspiration from Collignon, classic Stax sounds from The Sextones and more Afrofunk from Bixiga 70!
Calcopyrite Communications
London Afrobeat Collective - Topeza Esengo Na Motema (Bosq Remix)
Mandela Mecha - Mas De La Cuenta
Ritesh Das - To Begin With INST CANCON
Eccodek - The Simplest Thing CANCON
Eric Hilton feat. Natalia Claviar - Amor Astral
Kumbia Kings - Ella Sabe (Do It Again)
DK Phone - Goree Demba
Bombay Rickey - Pondicherry Surf Goddess
Hepcat - Gimme A Little Sign
Yannis Fyssas - Esy Den Eisai Aparaututis CANCON
Collignon - Vista Noturna INST
The Sextones - The Other Side
Bixiga 70 - Mar Virado INST

