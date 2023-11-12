The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Patricia Fraser - host
Nov. 9, 2023, midnight
A Celtic salute to the past and the passed. The Young Wolfe Tones with the classic Fields Of Athenry, Merry Hell talk to The Old Soldier, Offa Rex honour the Blackleg Miner, and Larry Kirwan puts a Celtic spin on Bowie's Heroes. New memories made and never forgotten on Celt In A Twist!
Peatbog Faeries - The Poozies Visit To Carbost
Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones - The Fields Of Athenry
Early Spirit - The Hollow Tree CANCON
Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON
Merry Hell - The Old Soldier
Sketch - Shed Life
Offa Rex - Blackleg Miner
Gangar - Slarkjen INST
Larry Kirwan - Heroes
Oysterband - Streams Of Innocence
Grumpy O Sheep - Give Me Your Hand INST
Afro Celt Sound System - Persistence Of Memory
Dlu - Anthem (Ros T Remix)

Celt In A Twist November 12 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:41 1 Nov. 9, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
