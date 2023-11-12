A Celtic salute to the past and the passed. The Young Wolfe Tones with the classic Fields Of Athenry, Merry Hell talk to The Old Soldier, Offa Rex honour the Blackleg Miner, and Larry Kirwan puts a Celtic spin on Bowie's Heroes. New memories made and never forgotten on Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Peatbog Faeries - The Poozies Visit To Carbost Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones - The Fields Of Athenry Early Spirit - The Hollow Tree CANCON Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON Merry Hell - The Old Soldier Sketch - Shed Life Offa Rex - Blackleg Miner Gangar - Slarkjen INST Larry Kirwan - Heroes Oysterband - Streams Of Innocence Grumpy O Sheep - Give Me Your Hand INST Afro Celt Sound System - Persistence Of Memory Dlu - Anthem (Ros T Remix)