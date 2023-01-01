The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sic Semper Tyrannis
from the Auricle
Action/Event
Tyrone Semper, DJ Mike Ramone, Super Potsie, RaLaw
 Anonymous  Contact Contributor
Nov. 5, 2023, midnight
Neopa Radio Presents

"Remember, remember, the 5th of November....." 417th annual
Guy Fawkes Day a revelation not a revolution
This Sunday from 8 pm to 11PM.
at the Auricle (201 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44702)

a super special Sic Semper Tyrannis RADIO SHOW with your CONDUCTOR, DJ Tyrone Semper, and with special guest,
Super Potsie, and Mike Ramone, and RaLaw..
playing the best anti tyranny
music, a YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS extravaganza celebrating we the people, freedom, and unity through music

NOVEMBER 5TH
GUY FAWKES DAY
UNITY THROUGH MUSIC
8P - 11P
@ THE AURICLE

6$ cover includes guy fawkes mask

All proceeds benefit Neopa Community Radio

Download Program Podcast
02:58:24 1 Nov. 9, 2023
  View Script
    
 02:58:24  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 