Summary: Neopa Radio Presents



"Remember, remember, the 5th of November....." 417th annual

Guy Fawkes Day a revelation not a revolution

This Sunday from 8 pm to 11PM.

at the Auricle (201 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44702)



a super special Sic Semper Tyrannis RADIO SHOW with your CONDUCTOR, DJ Tyrone Semper, and with special guest,

Super Potsie, and Mike Ramone, and RaLaw..

playing the best anti tyranny

music, a YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS extravaganza celebrating we the people, freedom, and unity through music



NOVEMBER 5TH

GUY FAWKES DAY

UNITY THROUGH MUSIC

8P - 11P

@ THE AURICLE



6$ cover includes guy fawkes mask



All proceeds benefit Neopa Community Radio