The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
outFarpress presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International news, newscast, global perspective, Germany, France, UAE, Israel Palestine
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
Nov. 9, 2023, midnight
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24 and Going Underground.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24 and Going Underground

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr231110.mp3 (29:00)

From GERMANY- The number of migrants arriving in the EU has tripled compared to last year. Then Shaina Low, a communications adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council, describes how civilians who fled to the south of Gaza are still facing dire shortages of food and water. UN Secretary-General Guterres has again criticized the high number of child deaths in Gaza, more than in all the conflicts over the past 3 years. Marc Weller, a professor of international law at Cambridge University and UN Mediation Expert, discusses the illegality of actions by the Israeli Defense Forces killing civilians in an effort to kill Hamas combatants in Gaza. They talk about what protections are required for civilians and what proportionality means.

From FRANCE- An interview with Emily Tripp, director of Airwars, a transparency watchdog which tracks and investigates civilian harm in conflict zones. The Biden administration has expressed doubt about the civilian death tolls released by the Health ministry in Gaza. Emily discusses her casualty findings and the impact that the US doubts have on public perception of the war.

From GOING UNDERGROUND- An interview with Illan Pappe, an expatriate Israeli historian, author and professor at the University of Exeter. Illan describes why there is a lack of compassion in Israel for Palestinians, why American Evangelicals support the eradication of Palestine, whether we are seeing the beginning of the end of the Israel project, and the affect that US, British, and German government support has on Israelis.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

“War is addictive. Indeed, it is the most potent narcotic unleashed by mankind.”
-Chris Hedges

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 Nov. 9, 2023
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Quick download/ Slow modem streaming Download Program Podcast
24KB mono
00:29:00 1 Nov. 9, 2023
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 