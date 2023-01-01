Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24 and Going Underground



From GERMANY- The number of migrants arriving in the EU has tripled compared to last year. Then Shaina Low, a communications adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council, describes how civilians who fled to the south of Gaza are still facing dire shortages of food and water. UN Secretary-General Guterres has again criticized the high number of child deaths in Gaza, more than in all the conflicts over the past 3 years. Marc Weller, a professor of international law at Cambridge University and UN Mediation Expert, discusses the illegality of actions by the Israeli Defense Forces killing civilians in an effort to kill Hamas combatants in Gaza. They talk about what protections are required for civilians and what proportionality means.



From FRANCE- An interview with Emily Tripp, director of Airwars, a transparency watchdog which tracks and investigates civilian harm in conflict zones. The Biden administration has expressed doubt about the civilian death tolls released by the Health ministry in Gaza. Emily discusses her casualty findings and the impact that the US doubts have on public perception of the war.



From GOING UNDERGROUND- An interview with Illan Pappe, an expatriate Israeli historian, author and professor at the University of Exeter. Illan describes why there is a lack of compassion in Israel for Palestinians, why American Evangelicals support the eradication of Palestine, whether we are seeing the beginning of the end of the Israel project, and the affect that US, British, and German government support has on Israelis.



