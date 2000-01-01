The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
How To Get Fired From Any Job
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Nov. 10, 2023, midnight
Sonic café that’s Einstein’s Sister, welcome to our coastal radio café, I’m your Scott Clark and this is episode 363. Quiet quitting, the great resignation, we’ve all heard the stories. Too many jobs chasing too few people willing to work. Well if you’ve been trying to join the great resignation too we’ve got what you need. This time the Sonic Café helps you get off the career treadmill with tips to help you get fired from any job. Comedian Bobby Tessel has perfected the art and he’s here to share his techniques. We’ll also zip back to 1973 in the Sonic café time machine. Listen for Never Been To Spain, a Three Dog Night classic near the bottom of the hour. All wrapped in an eclectic music mix including Linkin Park, Dave Matthews Band, American Authors, the Electric Light Orchestra, Car Seat Headrest, and more. Oh and a big Sonic Café welcome to our latest sponsor, Hurry Up Shrimp, American’s spend 50-thousand hours a year waiting for carry out shrimp. Well not anymore, because now there’s ahh Hurry Up Shrimp. All that and more straight ahead as the Sonic Café helps you get fired from any job. From 2009, this is David Gray, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: This Won't Be Home Someday
Artist: Einstein's Sister
LP: Humble Creatures
Yr: 2000
Song 2: Fugitive
Artist: David Gray
LP: Draw The Line
Yr: 2009
Song 3: In The End
Artist: Linkin Park
LP: Hybrid Theory
Yr: 2000
Song 4: How To Get Fired From Any Job
Artist: Bobby Tessel
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2023
Song 5: The Space Between
Artist: Dave Matthews Band
LP: Everyday
Yr: 2001
Song 6: Everyday (Single Mix) - Single B Side
Artist: Climax Blues Band
LP: Stamp Album
Yr: 1977
Song 7: Stay Around
Artist: American Authors
LP: Seasons
Year: 2019
Song 8: All Over The World
Artist: Electric Light Orchestra
LP: Xanadu Soundtrack
Yr: 1980
Song 9: Never Been To Spain
Artist: Three Dog Night
LP: Best of Three Dog Night
Yr: 1973
Song 10: Famous
Artist: Car Seat Headrest
LP: Making A Door Less Open
Yr: 2020
Song 11: Mirror
Artist: Dinosaur Jr.
LP: Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not
Yr: 2016
Song 12: Hurry Up Shrimp
Artist: Family Guy
LP: Family Guy
Yr: 2022
Song 13: Hand In My Pocket
Artist: Alanis Morissette
LP: Jagged Little Pill
Yr: 1995
Song 14: Stone Fox
Artist: King Tuff
LP: Was Dead
Yr: 2013
Song 15: Total Immortal
Artist: The Offspring
LP: Me, Myself & Irene
Yr: 2000
Song 16: Shoegaze
Artist: Alabama Shakes
LP: Sound & Color
Yr: 2015
Song 17: A Short History of the Future (Console)
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: Noise Candy
Yr: 2015
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 10, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 