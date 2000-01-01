Sonic café that’s Einstein’s Sister, welcome to our coastal radio café, I’m your Scott Clark and this is episode 363. Quiet quitting, the great resignation, we’ve all heard the stories. Too many jobs chasing too few people willing to work. Well if you’ve been trying to join the great resignation too we’ve got what you need. This time the Sonic Café helps you get off the career treadmill with tips to help you get fired from any job. Comedian Bobby Tessel has perfected the art and he’s here to share his techniques. We’ll also zip back to 1973 in the Sonic café time machine. Listen for Never Been To Spain, a Three Dog Night classic near the bottom of the hour. All wrapped in an eclectic music mix including Linkin Park, Dave Matthews Band, American Authors, the Electric Light Orchestra, Car Seat Headrest, and more. Oh and a big Sonic Café welcome to our latest sponsor, Hurry Up Shrimp, American’s spend 50-thousand hours a year waiting for carry out shrimp. Well not anymore, because now there’s ahh Hurry Up Shrimp. All that and more straight ahead as the Sonic Café helps you get fired from any job. From 2009, this is David Gray, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: This Won't Be Home Someday Artist: Einstein's Sister LP: Humble Creatures Yr: 2000 Song 2: Fugitive Artist: David Gray LP: Draw The Line Yr: 2009 Song 3: In The End Artist: Linkin Park LP: Hybrid Theory Yr: 2000 Song 4: How To Get Fired From Any Job Artist: Bobby Tessel LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2023 Song 5: The Space Between Artist: Dave Matthews Band LP: Everyday Yr: 2001 Song 6: Everyday (Single Mix) - Single B Side Artist: Climax Blues Band LP: Stamp Album Yr: 1977 Song 7: Stay Around Artist: American Authors LP: Seasons Year: 2019 Song 8: All Over The World Artist: Electric Light Orchestra LP: Xanadu Soundtrack Yr: 1980 Song 9: Never Been To Spain Artist: Three Dog Night LP: Best of Three Dog Night Yr: 1973 Song 10: Famous Artist: Car Seat Headrest LP: Making A Door Less Open Yr: 2020 Song 11: Mirror Artist: Dinosaur Jr. LP: Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not Yr: 2016 Song 12: Hurry Up Shrimp Artist: Family Guy LP: Family Guy Yr: 2022 Song 13: Hand In My Pocket Artist: Alanis Morissette LP: Jagged Little Pill Yr: 1995 Song 14: Stone Fox Artist: King Tuff LP: Was Dead Yr: 2013 Song 15: Total Immortal Artist: The Offspring LP: Me, Myself & Irene Yr: 2000 Song 16: Shoegaze Artist: Alabama Shakes LP: Sound & Color Yr: 2015 Song 17: A Short History of the Future (Console) Artist: Bill Nelson LP: Noise Candy Yr: 2015
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)