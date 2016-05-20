This week’s archive radio show cuts right to the cookie sheet and exposes the little known fact that the State of Israel has not only become the world’s leading expert in the field of violently oppressing civilian populations, but also upon how how to look good whilst doing so! Not only that, but Israeli ‘experts’ are traveling the world teaching oppressive governments how to violently oppress their own citizens! Including even our own local police departments!
Meet Palestine: The Laboratory of Oppression!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphones
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on May 20th, 2016
—
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID 00:00-00:30
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:30-02:30
Indecent Exposure Music: RJD2 — Magnetik — Jeff Beck 02:30-11:06
Laboratory of Oppression Part 1 Music: Pink Floyd — The System — Dieter Zimmermann 11:04-26:57
—
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID 26:57-27:21
Laboratory of Oppression Part 2 Music: Music Ant — Kali Mutsa — Mike Oldfield 27:20-40:54