TBR 231110 - Laboratory of Oppression*

Subtitle: Laboratory of Oppression*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 10, 2023, midnight

Summary:

This week’s archive radio show cuts right to the cookie sheet and exposes the little known fact that the State of Israel has not only become the world’s leading expert in the field of violently oppressing civilian populations, but also upon how how to look good whilst doing so! Not only that, but Israeli ‘experts’ are traveling the world teaching oppressive governments how to violently oppress their own citizens! Including even our own local police departments!



Meet Palestine: The Laboratory of Oppression!

Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts

Notes: This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphones



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on May 20th, 2016



—



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00-00:30



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30-02:30



Indecent Exposure

Music: RJD2 — Magnetik — Jeff Beck

02:30-11:06



Laboratory of Oppression Part 1

Music: Pink Floyd — The System — Dieter Zimmermann

11:04-26:57



—



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

26:57-27:21



Laboratory of Oppression Part 2

Music: Music Ant — Kali Mutsa — Mike Oldfield

27:20-40:54



—



Music Intro

40:54-41:04



Anarchy

by Utah Phillips

41:02-47:30



Bum on the Rod

by Utah Phillips

47:28-51:39



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

51:39-54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:



Intro

0:00-0:03



Heroes

by Utah Phillips

00:01-01:08



Enormously Wealthy

by Utah Phillips

01:08-01:51



Natural Resources

by Utah Phillips

1:50-4:12



Candidacy

by Utah Phillips

4:10-5:55



Credits

5:45-6:00





