The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Laboratory of Oppression*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Nov. 10, 2023, midnight

This week’s archive radio show cuts right to the cookie sheet and exposes the little known fact that the State of Israel has not only become the world’s leading expert in the field of violently oppressing civilian populations, but also upon how how to look good whilst doing so! Not only that, but Israeli ‘experts’ are traveling the world teaching oppressive governments how to violently oppress their own citizens! Including even our own local police departments!

Meet Palestine: The Laboratory of Oppression!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphones

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on May 20th, 2016



Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:30

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30-02:30

Indecent Exposure
Music: RJD2 — Magnetik — Jeff Beck
02:30-11:06

Laboratory of Oppression Part 1
Music: Pink Floyd — The System — Dieter Zimmermann
11:04-26:57



Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
26:57-27:21

Laboratory of Oppression Part 2
Music: Music Ant — Kali Mutsa — Mike Oldfield
27:20-40:54



Music Intro
40:54-41:04

Anarchy
by Utah Phillips
41:02-47:30

Bum on the Rod
by Utah Phillips
47:28-51:39

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:39-54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:

Intro
0:00-0:03

Heroes
by Utah Phillips
00:01-01:08

Enormously Wealthy
by Utah Phillips
01:08-01:51

Natural Resources
by Utah Phillips
1:50-4:12

Candidacy
by Utah Phillips
4:10-5:55

Credits
5:45-6:00

TBR 231110 - Laboratory of Oppression* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Nov. 9, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
TBR 231110 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Nov. 9, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
 