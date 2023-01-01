Notes:

#1 - Complete 3hr 35min show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Gerald Kaufman MP Jewish Shadow Foreign Secretary Holocaust survivor family on Israeli Nazis 15Jan09 - 00:05:00

#3 - The Last Palestinian Aristocrat 1980s in Gaza Laila Shawwa's sister - 00:10:00

#4 - Heiko Khoo Far Right at London Cenotaph Palestine Demo 2023 Armistice Day - 00:20:00

#5 - Johnny Vedmore Burroughs Welcome NHS Digital and the Genetics of Gaza - 00:30:00

#6 - Michael Sfard Israeli Human Rights Lawyer on Gaza - Mick Lynch - Robert Peston 08Nov23 - 00:10:00

#7 - Mark Lowcock 350 times more aid workers killed in Gaza former head of UN humanitarian aid - 00:05:00

#8 - Dr Ahmed Mokhallalati Al Shifa Hospital Documenting Israeli War Crimes Genocide in Gaza 04Nov23 - 00:25:00

#9 - Prof Mazim Qumsiyeh Orthodox Christian Bethlehem info at palestinenature dot org - 00:30:00

#10 - US General David Petraeus (Bilderberg) leaked audio tells Israeli leaders such as Aviv Kohavi that Hamas must be destroyed - 00:06:00

#11 - King Charles delivers 1st King's Speech as monarch 2023 - 00:11:00