#1 - Complete 3hr 35min show - [right click to download] Full interviews with... #2 - Gerald Kaufman MP Jewish Shadow Foreign Secretary Holocaust survivor family on Israeli Nazis 15Jan09 - 00:05:00 #3 - The Last Palestinian Aristocrat 1980s in Gaza Laila Shawwa's sister - 00:10:00 #4 - Heiko Khoo Far Right at London Cenotaph Palestine Demo 2023 Armistice Day - 00:20:00 #5 - Johnny Vedmore Burroughs Welcome NHS Digital and the Genetics of Gaza - 00:30:00 #6 - Michael Sfard Israeli Human Rights Lawyer on Gaza - Mick Lynch - Robert Peston 08Nov23 - 00:10:00 #7 - Mark Lowcock 350 times more aid workers killed in Gaza former head of UN humanitarian aid - 00:05:00 #8 - Dr Ahmed Mokhallalati Al Shifa Hospital Documenting Israeli War Crimes Genocide in Gaza 04Nov23 - 00:25:00 #9 - Prof Mazim Qumsiyeh Orthodox Christian Bethlehem info at palestinenature dot org - 00:30:00 #10 - US General David Petraeus (Bilderberg) leaked audio tells Israeli leaders such as Aviv Kohavi that Hamas must be destroyed - 00:06:00 #11 - King Charles delivers 1st King's Speech as monarch 2023 - 00:11:00