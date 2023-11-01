Summary: Rally demanding a CEASE FIRE!! in Gaza.

President Biden, stopped in Chicago to brown nose for money hopping to rescue his reelection in November of 2024. The private fundraiser he attended was surrounded by cops and Federal agents. Rally organizers found its location in the gentrifying industrial area of West Town and informed people with social media as they headed into the downtown. In an attempt to hinder attendance, the CTA discontinued service to the nearest rapid transit stops. But people committed to protest Biden's presence, exited early and walked 25 minutes, following a map on their phones. Scheduled for 3pm by 4:20, when I arrived, close to a thousand people were in and spreading out from the intersection of Armour and Huron while others, in spite of police hindrance, found their way through alleys, back fences and one open street. My estimate of the growing crowd was confirmed by an ABC-TV reporter some hours later. "Thousands of people, shoulder to shoulder,for several city blocks" rallied near where President Biden was present at a private fund raiser in Chicago. While he said thousands, the in studio flacks and the kyron claimed "hundreds", typical suppression from the establishment's corporate press, to down play the anger and disgust that is motivating people to challenge the genocidal acts being authorized by their representatives who, similar to Palestinians in Gaza are are held hostage by the Zionist State of Israel.





