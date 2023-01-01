Notes: PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

UpFront Soul #2023.46 Playlist



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Khu.eex "Holy Drone" from WOOch

Don Cherry "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Organic Music Society

Jimi Hendrix "Cherokee Mist" from Both Sides of the Sky

Martha Redbone "Children of Love" from Skintalk

Tom Bee "Reservation of education" from XIT Silent Warrior

Joy Harjo "Calling the Spirit Back" from I Pray for My Enemies

Khu.eex "Residential School" from WOOch

Robbie Robertson "Oh Lord, Don't Let Them Drop That Atomic Bomb On Me" from Hal Willner Presents Weird Nightmare: Meditations On Mingus

The Ponies "Stupid Pony" from Link Wray: Slinky! The Epic Sessions: 1958-1960

The Chieftones "Rang Dang Do" from Early Canadian Rockers Vol. 3

Jesse Ed Davis "6:00 Bugalu" from Keep Me Comin'

A Tribe Called Red "Land Back (Feat. Boogey The Beat & Chippewa Travellers)"

Geo Neptune "Passamahottie"

Lena Machado "Ku'u Wa Li'i Li'i - My Childhood Days" from Lena Machado - Hawaiian Song Bird

Charles Cash "Aia La 'O Pele" from 100 Hawaiian Favorites

Gabby Pahinui "Lihu'e" from Pure Gabby

Jim Pepper "Witchi Tai To" from Pepper's Pow Wow

Joy Harjo "This Morning I Pray for My Enemies" from I Pray for My Enemies

Redbone "We Were All Wounded at Wounded Knee" from Already Here

Russell Means "Indian Cars Go Far" from Electric Warrior

Shawn Bernard "NDN Car Remix (feat. Keith Secola, Joey Stylez)[Remix]" from Collabonation

John Trudell "Rockin' the Rez" from The Best Of Mountain Stage - Vol. 5

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

