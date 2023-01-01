We'll celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month with two hours of Indigenous artists! We'll hear from Redbone, Joy Harjo, John Trudell, Don Cherry, and many more.
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Khu.eex "Holy Drone" from WOOch Don Cherry "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Organic Music Society Jimi Hendrix "Cherokee Mist" from Both Sides of the Sky Martha Redbone "Children of Love" from Skintalk Tom Bee "Reservation of education" from XIT Silent Warrior Joy Harjo "Calling the Spirit Back" from I Pray for My Enemies Khu.eex "Residential School" from WOOch Robbie Robertson "Oh Lord, Don't Let Them Drop That Atomic Bomb On Me" from Hal Willner Presents Weird Nightmare: Meditations On Mingus The Ponies "Stupid Pony" from Link Wray: Slinky! The Epic Sessions: 1958-1960 The Chieftones "Rang Dang Do" from Early Canadian Rockers Vol. 3 Jesse Ed Davis "6:00 Bugalu" from Keep Me Comin' A Tribe Called Red "Land Back (Feat. Boogey The Beat & Chippewa Travellers)" Geo Neptune "Passamahottie" Lena Machado "Ku'u Wa Li'i Li'i - My Childhood Days" from Lena Machado - Hawaiian Song Bird Charles Cash "Aia La 'O Pele" from 100 Hawaiian Favorites Gabby Pahinui "Lihu'e" from Pure Gabby Jim Pepper "Witchi Tai To" from Pepper's Pow Wow Joy Harjo "This Morning I Pray for My Enemies" from I Pray for My Enemies Redbone "We Were All Wounded at Wounded Knee" from Already Here Russell Means "Indian Cars Go Far" from Electric Warrior Shawn Bernard "NDN Car Remix (feat. Keith Secola, Joey Stylez)[Remix]" from Collabonation John Trudell "Rockin' the Rez" from The Best Of Mountain Stage - Vol. 5 Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night