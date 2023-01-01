The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Nov. 11, 2023, midnight
We'll celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month with two hours of Indigenous artists! We'll hear from Redbone, Joy Harjo, John Trudell, Don Cherry, and many more.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1
UpFront Soul #2023.46 Playlist

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Khu.eex "Holy Drone" from WOOch
Don Cherry "The Creator Has a Master Plan" from Organic Music Society
Jimi Hendrix "Cherokee Mist" from Both Sides of the Sky
Martha Redbone "Children of Love" from Skintalk
Tom Bee "Reservation of education" from XIT Silent Warrior
Joy Harjo "Calling the Spirit Back" from I Pray for My Enemies
Khu.eex "Residential School" from WOOch
Robbie Robertson "Oh Lord, Don't Let Them Drop That Atomic Bomb On Me" from Hal Willner Presents Weird Nightmare: Meditations On Mingus
The Ponies "Stupid Pony" from Link Wray: Slinky! The Epic Sessions: 1958-1960
The Chieftones "Rang Dang Do" from Early Canadian Rockers Vol. 3
Jesse Ed Davis "6:00 Bugalu" from Keep Me Comin'
A Tribe Called Red "Land Back (Feat. Boogey The Beat & Chippewa Travellers)"
Geo Neptune "Passamahottie"
Lena Machado "Ku'u Wa Li'i Li'i - My Childhood Days" from Lena Machado - Hawaiian Song Bird
Charles Cash "Aia La 'O Pele" from 100 Hawaiian Favorites
Gabby Pahinui "Lihu'e" from Pure Gabby
Jim Pepper "Witchi Tai To" from Pepper's Pow Wow
Joy Harjo "This Morning I Pray for My Enemies" from I Pray for My Enemies
Redbone "We Were All Wounded at Wounded Knee" from Already Here
Russell Means "Indian Cars Go Far" from Electric Warrior
Shawn Bernard "NDN Car Remix (feat. Keith Secola, Joey Stylez)[Remix]" from Collabonation
John Trudell "Rockin' the Rez" from The Best Of Mountain Stage - Vol. 5
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

UpFront Soul 2023.46 h2 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 Nov. 11, 2023
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 