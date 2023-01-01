Building Bridges: Roshan Dadoo the South African Coordinator of the BDS Movement against Israel to Dismantle the Zionist State for a Free, Free Palestine

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Anonymous Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 11, 2023, midnight

Summary:

Credits: produced by Ken Nash and Mimi Rosenberg

Notes: please notify us if you plan to broadcast this radio program -'Nashkenneth100@gmail.com



