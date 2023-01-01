The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Lorne VanSinclair
Nov. 12, 2023, midnight
Some old favourites on Backbeat this week, lots of stuff from Cajun country in Louisiana, swamp pop and country from a future rock star. We've got a 1950s classic sung by a guy who finished his career as a school janitor - and had no complaints. We'll hear some Jamaican hits, an early Aretha Franklin record and just what did country folk think about the new-fangled TV in 1952? Well some liked it, Grampa Jones didn't.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist Title Year
Rusty And Doug (Kershaw) - Look Around 1956
The Cadillacs - Speedoo 1955
The Spirits Of Rhythm - I've Got The World On A String 1934
Doc Watson - Sweet Georgia Brown (Instrumental) 1966
Dale & Grace - Stop And Think It Over 1964
Aretha Franklin - Maybe I'm A Fool 1961
Jesse Winchester - Yankee Lady 1970
Louis Armstrong and The Mills Brothers - The Song Is Ended 1933
Desmond Dekker - 007 (Shanty Town) 1966
The Hot Toddys - Rockin' Crickets 2009
The Four Knights - Lead Me To That Rock 1947
Grampa Jones - TV Blues 1952
The Raindrops - What A Guy 1963
Tony Tribe - Red Red Wine 1969
Willie Mitchel - Soul Serenade 1968
Jimmie Newman - Darling 1954
Hank Penny - Two Timin' Mama 1952
Mickey Cooper - Too Late Baby 1953
Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - Rain, Rain, Rain 1952
Ricky Nelson - My Bucket's Got a Hole In It 1958
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Red Sails In The Sunset 1946

00:58:00 1 Nov. 12, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
