Some old favourites on Backbeat this week, lots of stuff from Cajun country in Louisiana, swamp pop and country from a future rock star. We've got a 1950s classic sung by a guy who finished his career as a school janitor - and had no complaints. We'll hear some Jamaican hits, an early Aretha Franklin record and just what did country folk think about the new-fangled TV in 1952? Well some liked it, Grampa Jones didn't. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist Title Year Rusty And Doug (Kershaw) - Look Around 1956 The Cadillacs - Speedoo 1955 The Spirits Of Rhythm - I've Got The World On A String 1934 Doc Watson - Sweet Georgia Brown (Instrumental) 1966 Dale & Grace - Stop And Think It Over 1964 Aretha Franklin - Maybe I'm A Fool 1961 Jesse Winchester - Yankee Lady 1970 Louis Armstrong and The Mills Brothers - The Song Is Ended 1933 Desmond Dekker - 007 (Shanty Town) 1966 The Hot Toddys - Rockin' Crickets 2009 The Four Knights - Lead Me To That Rock 1947 Grampa Jones - TV Blues 1952 The Raindrops - What A Guy 1963 Tony Tribe - Red Red Wine 1969 Willie Mitchel - Soul Serenade 1968 Jimmie Newman - Darling 1954 Hank Penny - Two Timin' Mama 1952 Mickey Cooper - Too Late Baby 1953 Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - Rain, Rain, Rain 1952 Ricky Nelson - My Bucket's Got a Hole In It 1958 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Red Sails In The Sunset 1946