Summary: Some old favourites on Backbeat this week, lots of stuff from Cajun country in Louisiana, swamp pop and country from a future rock star. We've got a 1950s classic sung by a guy who finished his career as a school janitor - and had no complaints. We'll hear some Jamaican hits, an early Aretha Franklin record and just what did country folk think about the new-fangled TV in 1952? Well some liked it, Grampa Jones didn't.

