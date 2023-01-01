The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
if they win, we all lose
Weekly Program
Marjorie Kelly, Robin Lamboll
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 12, 2023, midnight
Behind all the crisis, the wealth machine pulls money up to the one percent. The worse things get, the less for everyone else. Author and activist Marjorie Kelly: Wealth Supremacy: How the Extractive Economy and the Biased Rules of Capitalism Drive Todays Crises. How long can we keep burning fossil fuels before losing a livable climate? 2030? From Imperial College London, Dr. Robin Lamboll led a team study Assessing the size and uncertainty of remaining carbon budgets. The reality is: we are on a short carbon fuse.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:53 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

