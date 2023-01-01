Summary: Behind all the crisis, the wealth machine pulls money up to the one percent. The worse things get, the less for everyone else. Author and activist Marjorie Kelly: Wealth Supremacy: How the Extractive Economy and the Biased Rules of Capitalism Drive Todays Crises. How long can we keep burning fossil fuels before losing a livable climate? 2030? From Imperial College London, Dr. Robin Lamboll led a team study Assessing the size and uncertainty of remaining carbon budgets. The reality is: we are on a short carbon fuse.