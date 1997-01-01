November 12, 2023: Biko's dream, Fruko's bands

Summary: iPhupho L'ka Biko combine improvisation, South African folkloric music and political activism; groovy electro-cumbia from Chicochica; Fruko's four salsa bands (and he had some other bands at the same time!); BBE Records' new series of burger highlife reissues; the sound of cadence from Guadeloupe; the Super Djata Band rocks out

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Dollar Brand Duo | South Africa | Ntsikana's Bell | Good News From Africa | Enja | 1974

Errol Dyers | South Africa | Dindela | Kou Kou Wa | Sheer Sound | 1999

iPhupho L'ka Biko | South Africa | uThixo uKhona | Azania EP | We Are Busy Bodies | 2023



Chicochica | Colombia-México | Dame De Ese Amor | Serenata Para Mi Funeral | Discos Negromayo | 2023

Bomba Estéreo | Colombia | Somos Dos | Amanecer | Sony Music Latin | 2015

Novalima | Peru | Bandolero | Afro | Mr Bongo | 2004

Amaru Tribe | Australia- Colombia-Chile | Candela Viva | Between Two Worlds | Vibrating Planet | 2022



El Clan Antillano | Colombia | Estás Equivocada | El Clan Antillano | Vampisoul | 2023-1975

Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Alma Navide​ñ​a | El Violento | Vampisoul | 2023-1973

La Sonora Dinamita | Colombia | Bongo, Bongo | La Explosiva | Discos Fuentes | 1977

The Latin Brothers | Colombia | Echa Pa'lante Camará | El Picotero | Discos Fuentes | 1974



Sam Yeboah | Ghana-Germany | Konkonsani | Meba Fie: I'll Be Back Home | BBE | 2023-1988

Thomas Frempong | Ghana-England UK | Wobre | Anansi Shuffle | BBE | 2023-1986

Jewel Ackah | Ghana | Eko Awar A Bisa | Electric Hi-Life | BBE | 2023-1986



Pat Kalla & Le Super Mojo | France | Fou De Vous | Belle Terre | Heavenly Sweetness | 2023

Guadafrica Combo | Guadeloupe France-RD Congo-Congo Brazzaville | Moin Çé Roi Roi | Ban Moin L'Anmou Doudou / Moin Çé Roi Roi - Single | Disques Debs | 1975

Fair-Nick Stars | Guadeloupe-Martinique-French Guiana | Arrêté Mal Palé | Fair-Nick Stars | Capriccio | 1978



Super Djata Band Du Mali | Mali | Djegnonko Djugu | Zani Diabate Et Le Super Djata Band Du Mali, Volume 2 | Numero Group | 2023-1982

Bamba Wassoulou Groove | Mali | Dankélé | Dankélé | Lusafrica | 2020

Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Ntijiguimorola | Juguya | Sublime Frequencies | 2015



