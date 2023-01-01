Despite President Ruto's announcement that severe El Nino rains would not affect Kenya, the country's meteorologist was right - there are floods and disasters and diseases seriously affecting the populus this rainy season. Three women talked with our Mombasa correspondent about how their organizations are dealing with those problems, and the increase in domestic violence, too.
Interviews by Diana Wanyonyi (who herself has been displaced by the rains). Editing and additional narration, Frieda Werden.
