WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Women prepare for disastrous rains
Hamisa Zaja, program officer, Maji na Ufanisi (Water and Development); Aisha Al-Husseni, Mombasa County coordinator, Red Cross Society; Topista Juma, activist, Muhuri (Muslim for Human Rights)
Nov. 13, 2023, midnight
Despite President Ruto's announcement that severe El Nino rains would not affect Kenya, the country's meteorologist was right - there are floods and disasters and diseases seriously affecting the populus this rainy season. Three women talked with our Mombasa correspondent about how their organizations are dealing with those problems, and the increase in domestic violence, too.
Interviews by Diana Wanyonyi (who herself has been displaced by the rains). Editing and additional narration, Frieda Werden.
WINGS has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio around the world since 1986. Pitches considered. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:52 1 Nov. 13, 2023
Kenya, Canada
