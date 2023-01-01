Stops En Route to US & Canadian Marriage Equality + global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 11-13-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Danica Roem; Michael Leshner; Mary Bonauto; Gloria Bailey & Linda Davies; Mike Horgan; Hillary & Julie Goodridge; Mitt Romney; Phil Travis; Barney Frank.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 14, 2023, midnight

Summary: Twenty years since Ontario and Massachusetts said “I Do” to marriage equality; Latvia’s Parliament creates civil unions for same-gender couples, more than a million people celebrate Pride in Buenos Aires, Hungary’s National Museum head is axed for a queer-inclusive photo exhibit, a federal judge upholds Florida’s trans sports ban, and another “Rainbow Wave” buoys Democratic wins in U.S. off-year elections in Ohio and Kentucky, with queer candidate victories in Mississippi, Virginia, New Jersey, and Florida.

Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Tanya Kane-Parry & Marcos Najera and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondents: Heather Kitching; Greg Gordon. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Paul Simon; Ron Rifkin; The Beach Boys; Ron Zimmerman.

