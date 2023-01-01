The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 11-13-23
Weekly Program
Danica Roem; Michael Leshner; Mary Bonauto; Gloria Bailey & Linda Davies; Mike Horgan; Hillary & Julie Goodridge; Mitt Romney; Phil Travis; Barney Frank.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Nov. 14, 2023, midnight
Twenty years since Ontario and Massachusetts said “I Do” to marriage equality; Latvia’s Parliament creates civil unions for same-gender couples, more than a million people celebrate Pride in Buenos Aires, Hungary’s National Museum head is axed for a queer-inclusive photo exhibit, a federal judge upholds Florida’s trans sports ban, and another “Rainbow Wave” buoys Democratic wins in U.S. off-year elections in Ohio and Kentucky, with queer candidate victories in Mississippi, Virginia, New Jersey, and Florida.
Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Tanya Kane-Parry & Marcos Najera and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival correspondents: Heather Kitching; Greg Gordon. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Paul Simon; Ron Rifkin; The Beach Boys; Ron Zimmerman.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
