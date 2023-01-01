1. Imagine Me - Lime Green 2. The Basement - Milky State 3. So Kona - Vermilion 4. Looking at the Ceiling - The Desired Effect 5. I'm There - DavePsy 6. 2 AM Reflections - Elaquent ft. Es 7. Lowdown Suite - Lowdown Suite 8. It's Lowdown - Lowdown Suite 2: The Box 9. Crunch Waffle 10. Well Then 11. Been There - Lime Green 12. Search - Vermilion 13. Chestnut Armoire - Martian Xmas 2018 14. The Mustard Station - Ghettosocks ft. Jeff Spec, Timbuktu and Muneshine 15. My Trains - Airport 16. Interlude 2 - Lowdown Suite 17. Here's Hopin - Milky State 18. No Label - Gabriel Teodros 19. Right There - Concert for One 20. The Home of the All - Mutant 21. Bed Bugs - Muneshine 22. Felt Before - Chief 23. Don't U Kno - In and of Itself Instrumentals 24. Featuring Drake - Concert For One Instrumentals
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI), Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - 1280 AM Met Radio (CJTM), Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.