Today we feature scholar Norman Finkelstein, a former professor who now has become a leading voice in, and sharp critique of the Israeli occupation of colonized Palestine. In this program he discusses the Gaza entrapment with journalist Chris Hedges, who introduces the program with historical perspective.
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.
This Week in Palestine 11-05-2023
Norman Finkelstein and Chris Hedges discuss the moral complexities of the war on Gaza