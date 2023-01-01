Notes: Hey Listeners,



onight, on The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show it’s a Nuggets extravaganza. I had the chance to see the Nuggets 50th anniversary tour at the Cat’s Cradle with Lenny Kaye, who selected the tracks for the very first Nuggets compilation, and a host of other musicians and friends. To say it was incredible does not do it justice. Nuggets was one of those records that was an important part of my youth and helped define my friend group and tribe. To see this show so many years later – wow! Trusty Sidekick was long for the fun, and I have never seen him so animated at a show. He says it may have been his favorite concert ever. So, keep it tuned here for all sorts of garage / Nuggets / flash-in-the-pan killer tunes.



The Haberdasher



I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night) Too Much To Dream - Original Group Recordings: Reprise 1966-1967 (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records

Invitation to Cry (Mono) An Invitation to Cry: The Best of the Magicians Columbia/Legacy

Heroin Gremlins Have Pictures Light In The Attic

Take It or Leave It Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl? Capitol Records

The Stones I Throw The Stones I Throw - Single Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group

(Just Like) Romeo And Juliet Tenement Angels (Remastered) GB Music Ltd.

Tobacco Road The Best of The Nashville Teens 1964-1969 Parlophone UK

I Can't Keep from Crying Sometimes Projections Polydor

Surrender to Your Kings Journey to the Center of the Mind Mainstream Records

Night Time (2013 Remastered Version) Taking No Prisoners (with Gypie 1977-81) Parlophone UK

Lies Are Breakin' My Heart The Hits - Volume 1 & Volume 2 Sony/ATV Europe Ltd

Little Bit O' Soul Subterranean Jungle (Deluxe Edition) Rhino/Warner Records

Raw Power (Live, The Latin Casino, Baltimore, November 1973) You Think You're Bad, Man? The Road Tapes '73-'74 (Live) Cherry Red Records

I Heard Her Call My Name White Light/White Heat (Deluxe Edition) Polydor

Crazy Like a Fox Crazy Like a Fox Norton Records

Liar, Liar Liar, Liar Unidisc Music

Hard Road Hard Road Jungle Records

It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) Document Capitol Records

Then She Remembers The Days of Wine and Roses Fire America

Riot on Sunset Strip Children of the Night Classic Records

Sitting There Standing Riot On Sunset Strip (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Sidewalk

Spazz Nuggets Volume Two: Punk Rhino

The Trip King of the Creeps: Lost Treasures from the Vaults 1959-1969, Vol. 3 Norton Records Inc.

I Need Somebody (Live) Do You Feel It Baby? Norton Records

Hang On Sloopy Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love): The Best Of The Swingin’ Medallions Mercury Records

Action Woman Distortions Sundazed Music

Mr. Jones (Ballad of a Thing Man) The Complete Singles Paradise MusicWerks

You Were On My Mind The Very Best Of Master Classics Records

Can't Come Down Complete Studio Rarities Collection Grateful Dead/Rhino

Candy Cane Madness Lightning-Rod Man BizarrePlanet Entertainment

Baby My Heart NOW That's What I Call Rock 'N' Roll Now! Music

Royston Rose (Mono) Koobas Parlophone UK

I'll Keep Holding On Keep On Holding On Chrysalis Copyrights

Wild About You The Missing Links (Original LP) Half A Cow Records

