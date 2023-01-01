The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
onight, on The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show it’s a Nuggets extravaganza. I had the chance to see the Nuggets 50th anniversary tour at the Cat’s Cradle with Lenny Kaye, who selected the tracks for the very first Nuggets compilation, and a host of other musicians and friends. To say it was incredible does not do it justice. Nuggets was one of those records that was an important part of my youth and helped define my friend group and tribe. To see this show so many years later – wow! Trusty Sidekick was long for the fun, and I have never seen him so animated at a show. He says it may have been his favorite concert ever. So, keep it tuned here for all sorts of garage / Nuggets / flash-in-the-pan killer tunes.
The Haberdasher
I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night) Too Much To Dream - Original Group Recordings: Reprise 1966-1967 (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records Invitation to Cry (Mono) An Invitation to Cry: The Best of the Magicians Columbia/Legacy Heroin Gremlins Have Pictures Light In The Attic Take It or Leave It Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl? Capitol Records The Stones I Throw The Stones I Throw - Single Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group (Just Like) Romeo And Juliet Tenement Angels (Remastered) GB Music Ltd. Tobacco Road The Best of The Nashville Teens 1964-1969 Parlophone UK I Can't Keep from Crying Sometimes Projections Polydor Surrender to Your Kings Journey to the Center of the Mind Mainstream Records Night Time (2013 Remastered Version) Taking No Prisoners (with Gypie 1977-81) Parlophone UK Lies Are Breakin' My Heart The Hits - Volume 1 & Volume 2 Sony/ATV Europe Ltd Little Bit O' Soul Subterranean Jungle (Deluxe Edition) Rhino/Warner Records Raw Power (Live, The Latin Casino, Baltimore, November 1973) You Think You're Bad, Man? The Road Tapes '73-'74 (Live) Cherry Red Records I Heard Her Call My Name White Light/White Heat (Deluxe Edition) Polydor Crazy Like a Fox Crazy Like a Fox Norton Records Liar, Liar Liar, Liar Unidisc Music Hard Road Hard Road Jungle Records It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) Document Capitol Records Then She Remembers The Days of Wine and Roses Fire America Riot on Sunset Strip Children of the Night Classic Records Sitting There Standing Riot On Sunset Strip (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Sidewalk Spazz Nuggets Volume Two: Punk Rhino The Trip King of the Creeps: Lost Treasures from the Vaults 1959-1969, Vol. 3 Norton Records Inc. I Need Somebody (Live) Do You Feel It Baby? Norton Records Hang On Sloopy Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love): The Best Of The Swingin’ Medallions Mercury Records Action Woman Distortions Sundazed Music Mr. Jones (Ballad of a Thing Man) The Complete Singles Paradise MusicWerks You Were On My Mind The Very Best Of Master Classics Records Can't Come Down Complete Studio Rarities Collection Grateful Dead/Rhino Candy Cane Madness Lightning-Rod Man BizarrePlanet Entertainment Baby My Heart NOW That's What I Call Rock 'N' Roll Now! Music Royston Rose (Mono) Koobas Parlophone UK I'll Keep Holding On Keep On Holding On Chrysalis Copyrights Wild About You The Missing Links (Original LP) Half A Cow Records