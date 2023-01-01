Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we are marking the 60th anniversary of the Kennedy assassination with two outstanding guests who have probed one of the most talked about moments in American history. In our first half hour, we speak with Jeremy Kuzmarov of Covert Action Magazine about the current state of affairs in the JFK Assassination, and what we have learned after 6 decades of research and sabotage of the facts. Then in Our second half hour, we are joined by Phillip F Nelson, a JFK researchers who will outline the facts surrounding his vice president Lyndon Baines Johnson as to his guilt in the affair and where researchers and activists of the current age should be devoting their attention in getting at the culprits of this great tragedy.