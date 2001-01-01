Sonic Café, that’s Tommy Castro & The Painkillers with their take greed. So ahh welcome to another king size hour of eclectic radio, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 364. This time the Sonic Café presents another of the original fractured fairytales from a 1960. Listen for the tale of Rumpelstiltskin, a name that is impossible to quickly repeat ten times in a row. We know because we tried. Anyway in this fractured version our Rumpelstiltskin turns out to be PR man for some reason, and also cautions us to look out for loopholes in legal contracts, and ahh not believe everything you read in the media. Which is actual some good advice. Our fairytale is wrapped in a music mix pulled from 41 years. Listen for Foo Fighters, Black Keys, 1987 tunes from The Power Station and John Mellencamp, a cool instrumental from Chris Joss and of course much more from that little radio café on the Pacific coast that brings you radio that’s fun. From 2012 this is Alabama Shakes and or course we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Greedy Artist: Tommy Castro & The Painkillers LP: The Devil You Know Yr: 2014 Song 2: Always Alright (Radio Safe) Artist: Alabama Shakes LP: Silver Linings Playbook Yr: 2012 Song 3: Gimme Stitches Artist: Foo Fighters LP: There is Nothing Left to Lose Yr: 2001 Song 4: Dead Man Walking Artist: WAR*HALL LP: Whiplash Yr. 2018 Song 5: Rumpelstiltskin Artist: Fractured Fairytales LP: Fractured Fairytales Yr: 1960 Song 6: She's Long Gone Artist: The Black Keys LP: Brothers Yr: 2021 Song 7: Harvest For The World Artist: The Power Station LP: The Power Station Year: 1985 Song 8: Loved by You Artist: Kirby LP: Loved by You Yr: 2016 Song 9: Bluff Artist: Pilot Speed LP: Wooden Bones Yr: 2009 Song 10: Check It Out Artist: John Mellencamp LP: The Best That I Could Do Yr: 1997 Song 11: Re-Volt Artist: Chris Joss LP: Monomanics Vol. 1 Yr: 2010 Song 12: Different People Artist: No Doubt LP: Tragic Kingdom Yr: 1995 Song 13: Little By Little Artist: Groove Armada LP: Goodbye Country (Hello Nightclub) Yr: 2001 Song 14: Seq.7 Artist: Roberto Pregadio And Romano Mussolini LP: Kriminal Yr: 1967
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)