The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Tale of Rumpelstiltskin
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Nov. 17, 2023, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s Tommy Castro & The Painkillers with their take greed. So ahh welcome to another king size hour of eclectic radio, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 364. This time the Sonic Café presents another of the original fractured fairytales from a 1960. Listen for the tale of Rumpelstiltskin, a name that is impossible to quickly repeat ten times in a row. We know because we tried. Anyway in this fractured version our Rumpelstiltskin turns out to be PR man for some reason, and also cautions us to look out for loopholes in legal contracts, and ahh not believe everything you read in the media. Which is actual some good advice. Our fairytale is wrapped in a music mix pulled from 41 years. Listen for Foo Fighters, Black Keys, 1987 tunes from The Power Station and John Mellencamp, a cool instrumental from Chris Joss and of course much more from that little radio café on the Pacific coast that brings you radio that’s fun. From 2012 this is Alabama Shakes and or course we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Greedy
Artist: Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
LP: The Devil You Know
Yr: 2014
Song 2: Always Alright (Radio Safe)
Artist: Alabama Shakes
LP: Silver Linings Playbook
Yr: 2012
Song 3: Gimme Stitches
Artist: Foo Fighters
LP: There is Nothing Left to Lose
Yr: 2001
Song 4: Dead Man Walking
Artist: WAR*HALL
LP: Whiplash
Yr. 2018
Song 5: Rumpelstiltskin
Artist: Fractured Fairytales
LP: Fractured Fairytales
Yr: 1960
Song 6: She's Long Gone
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Brothers
Yr: 2021
Song 7: Harvest For The World
Artist: The Power Station
LP: The Power Station
Year: 1985
Song 8: Loved by You
Artist: Kirby
LP: Loved by You
Yr: 2016
Song 9: Bluff
Artist: Pilot Speed
LP: Wooden Bones
Yr: 2009
Song 10: Check It Out
Artist: John Mellencamp
LP: The Best That I Could Do
Yr: 1997
Song 11: Re-Volt
Artist: Chris Joss
LP: Monomanics Vol. 1
Yr: 2010
Song 12: Different People
Artist: No Doubt
LP: Tragic Kingdom
Yr: 1995
Song 13: Little By Little
Artist: Groove Armada
LP: Goodbye Country (Hello Nightclub)
Yr: 2001
Song 14: Seq.7
Artist: Roberto Pregadio And Romano Mussolini
LP: Kriminal
Yr: 1967
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 17, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 