Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Shock Doctrine's Logical Conclusion*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Nov. 17, 2023, midnight
This week’s archive radio show provides due credit (if nothing else) to Joe Biden, we ponder whether or not Crazy Horse was indeed crazy — and for the feature piece we follow the Shock Doctrine to its logical conclusion. Head explosions are imminent, so prepare properly. It’s time for the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on February 5th, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:41

Credit Due
Music: Prodigy & Tom Morello
02:41—06:06

Was Crazy Horse Crazy?
Music: Dizzy Gillespie — Lee Michaels (5X)
06:05—27:05

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:05—27:39

People Need to Know!
by The Final Edition
27:39—28:11

The Shock Doctrine's Logical Conclusion
Music: Mission Creep — Harry James
28:11—40:09

———————————————————

General Info & Music Intro
40:08—41:39

Super Taranta!
by Gogol Bordello
41:38—48:22

N.i_T-R_(O)
by The Sidh
48:19—52:47

Credits / Disclaimer
52:47—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:10

Suddenly...(I Miss Carpaty)
by Gogol Bordello
0:07—5:42

Credits
5:40—6:00

TBR 231117 - The Shock Doctrine's Logical Conclusion* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Nov. 16, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
TBR 231117 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Nov. 16, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 