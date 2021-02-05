TBR 231117 - The Shock Doctrine's Logical Conclusion*

Subtitle: The Shock Doctrine's Logical Conclusion*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 17, 2023, midnight

Summary: This week’s archive radio show provides due credit (if nothing else) to Joe Biden, we ponder whether or not Crazy Horse was indeed crazy — and for the feature piece we follow the Shock Doctrine to its logical conclusion. Head explosions are imminent, so prepare properly. It’s time for the Thunderbolt!

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on February 5th, 2021



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:31



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30—02:41



Credit Due

Music: Prodigy & Tom Morello

02:41—06:06



Was Crazy Horse Crazy?

Music: Dizzy Gillespie — Lee Michaels (5X)

06:05—27:05



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer

27:05—27:39



People Need to Know!

by The Final Edition

27:39—28:11



The Shock Doctrine's Logical Conclusion

Music: Mission Creep — Harry James

28:11—40:09



———————————————————



General Info & Music Intro

40:08—41:39



Super Taranta!

by Gogol Bordello

41:38—48:22



N.i_T-R_(O)

by The Sidh

48:19—52:47



Credits / Disclaimer

52:47—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:10



Suddenly...(I Miss Carpaty)

by Gogol Bordello

0:07—5:42



Credits

5:40—6:00



