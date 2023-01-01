We'll hear songs of hope and uplift from the Kahil El'Zabar Quartet, Curtis Mayfield, and Nina Simone, spin a set of Afrobeat from Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, The Lijadu Sisters, and Ebo Taylor, Jr., and head to Soulville with Aretha Franklin and Woodstock with Sly & the Family Stone.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
UpFront Soul #2023.47 Playlist Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black! ENDRECHERI "Nuruttetai" from GO TO FUNK Sly & The Family Stone "You Can Make It If You Try" from The Essential Sly & The Family Stone Aretha Franklin "Soulville" from The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years 1960-1965 Disc 2 Rasputin's Stash "Dark Moon" from Hidden Stash on Athens of the North Ahmad Jamal "M.A.S.H. Theme" from M*A*S*H (Soundtrack) Don "Sugarcane" Harris "Tears are Made of Dreams" from Sugarcane Raphael Saadiq "Movin' Down the Line" from Stone Rollin' Reuben Wilson "The Cisco Kid" from Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk Tanika Charles "Two Steps" from Soul Run Santiago "Feelin' Good" on Athens of the North Blackbuster "Old Man" from Funk Mode Rasheed Ali "We Got Soul" from 1968 Black Power on Digital Rain Factory The Famous Davis Sisters "Jonah" from Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol. 1 Fats Domino "Every Night About This Time" from The Complete Hits 1950-62, Vol. 1 Syl Johnson "We Do It Together" from The Complete Twinight Singles Ebo Taylor Jr. "Children Don't Cry" from Afrobeat Airways 2: Return Flight to Ghana 1974-1983 The Lijadu Sisters "Amebo" from Danger on Knitting Factory Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 "African Airways" from A Long Way to the Beginning on Knitting Factory Nina Simone "New World Coming" from Here Comes the Sun Kahil El'Zabar Quartet "We'll Get Through This" from A Time for Healing Voices of East Harlem "Right On, Be Free" from Right On, Be Free Melvin Sparks "Get Down with the Get Down" on Rocafort Nikki Giovanni "This Little Light of Mine (Second Rapp Poem)" from The Truth Is On the Way Curtis Mayfield "Move On Up" from Curtis King Curtis "The Weight" from Instant Soul: The Legendary King Curtis Chuck Bridges "Keep Your Faith" from SuperFunk 1 Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night