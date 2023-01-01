Notes: PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA



UpFront Soul #2023.47 Playlist

Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black!

ENDRECHERI "Nuruttetai" from GO TO FUNK

Sly & The Family Stone "You Can Make It If You Try" from The Essential Sly & The Family Stone

Aretha Franklin "Soulville" from The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years 1960-1965 Disc 2

Rasputin's Stash "Dark Moon" from Hidden Stash on Athens of the North

Ahmad Jamal "M.A.S.H. Theme" from M*A*S*H (Soundtrack)

Don "Sugarcane" Harris "Tears are Made of Dreams" from Sugarcane

Raphael Saadiq "Movin' Down the Line" from Stone Rollin'

Reuben Wilson "The Cisco Kid" from Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk

Tanika Charles "Two Steps" from Soul Run

Santiago "Feelin' Good" on Athens of the North

Blackbuster "Old Man" from Funk Mode

Rasheed Ali "We Got Soul" from 1968 Black Power on Digital Rain Factory

The Famous Davis Sisters "Jonah" from Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol. 1

Fats Domino "Every Night About This Time" from The Complete Hits 1950-62, Vol. 1

Syl Johnson "We Do It Together" from The Complete Twinight Singles

Ebo Taylor Jr. "Children Don't Cry" from Afrobeat Airways 2: Return Flight to Ghana 1974-1983

The Lijadu Sisters "Amebo" from Danger on Knitting Factory

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 "African Airways" from A Long Way to the Beginning on Knitting Factory

Nina Simone "New World Coming" from Here Comes the Sun

Kahil El'Zabar Quartet "We'll Get Through This" from A Time for Healing

Voices of East Harlem "Right On, Be Free" from Right On, Be Free

Melvin Sparks "Get Down with the Get Down" on Rocafort

Nikki Giovanni "This Little Light of Mine (Second Rapp Poem)" from The Truth Is On the Way

Curtis Mayfield "Move On Up" from Curtis

King Curtis "The Weight" from Instant Soul: The Legendary King Curtis

Chuck Bridges "Keep Your Faith" from SuperFunk 1

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

