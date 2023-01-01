The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Nov. 19, 2023, midnight
This week on Backbeat Radio Dr. John shows off his guitar skills, Little Esther gets a boost from a couple of future songwriter super-stars, we hear some fine Piedmont blues picking from Blind Boy Fuller (pictured), Ronnie Douglas gives us some blues we can use and Gene Vincent rocks up an old Bill Monroe song that was pretty rocky in the first place.
Artist Title Year
The Delmore Brothers Gotta Have Some Lovin' 1951
Johnny Preston That's All I Want 1961
LaVern Baker Shake A Hand 1960
The Mills Brothers Sweeter Than Sugar 1934
Mac Rebennack Storm Warning 1958
Fats Domino Trust In Me 1952
The Cincinnatians In The Upper Garden 1953
The Tokens Hear The Bells 1963
Little Esther Mainliner 1952
Jimmy Ballard I Want a Bowlegged Woman 1952
Blind Boy Fuller My Brownskin Sugar Plum 1936
Ronnie Douglas Blues You Can Use 2023
The Stars of Faith Don't Stop Praying 1958
Perez Prado Why Wait 1958
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies I Can't Give You Anything but Love 1937
Dinah Washington, Eddie Chamblee Orch. Trombone Butter 1958
The Browns Crazy Dreams 1958
Bobby Darin Things 1962
Harold Dorman Uncle Jonah's Place 1961
Gene Vincent Rocky Road Blues 1958
Sam Butera Easy Rocking 1957

00:58:00 1 Nov. 19, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
