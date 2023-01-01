Episode 162 November 19, 2023 Vintage popular music from the '20s to the '60s

Date Published: Nov. 19, 2023

Summary: This week on Backbeat Radio Dr. John shows off his guitar skills, Little Esther gets a boost from a couple of future songwriter super-stars, we hear some fine Piedmont blues picking from Blind Boy Fuller (pictured), Ronnie Douglas gives us some blues we can use and Gene Vincent rocks up an old Bill Monroe song that was pretty rocky in the first place.

The Delmore Brothers Gotta Have Some Lovin' 1951

Johnny Preston That's All I Want 1961

LaVern Baker Shake A Hand 1960

The Mills Brothers Sweeter Than Sugar 1934

Mac Rebennack Storm Warning 1958

Fats Domino Trust In Me 1952

The Cincinnatians In The Upper Garden 1953

The Tokens Hear The Bells 1963

Little Esther Mainliner 1952

Jimmy Ballard I Want a Bowlegged Woman 1952

Blind Boy Fuller My Brownskin Sugar Plum 1936

Ronnie Douglas Blues You Can Use 2023

The Stars of Faith Don't Stop Praying 1958

Perez Prado Why Wait 1958

Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies I Can't Give You Anything but Love 1937

Dinah Washington, Eddie Chamblee Orch. Trombone Butter 1958

The Browns Crazy Dreams 1958

Bobby Darin Things 1962

Harold Dorman Uncle Jonah's Place 1961

Gene Vincent Rocky Road Blues 1958

Sam Butera Easy Rocking 1957



