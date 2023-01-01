This week on Backbeat Radio Dr. John shows off his guitar skills, Little Esther gets a boost from a couple of future songwriter super-stars, we hear some fine Piedmont blues picking from Blind Boy Fuller (pictured), Ronnie Douglas gives us some blues we can use and Gene Vincent rocks up an old Bill Monroe song that was pretty rocky in the first place.
Artist Title Year The Delmore Brothers Gotta Have Some Lovin' 1951 Johnny Preston That's All I Want 1961 LaVern Baker Shake A Hand 1960 The Mills Brothers Sweeter Than Sugar 1934 Mac Rebennack Storm Warning 1958 Fats Domino Trust In Me 1952 The Cincinnatians In The Upper Garden 1953 The Tokens Hear The Bells 1963 Little Esther Mainliner 1952 Jimmy Ballard I Want a Bowlegged Woman 1952 Blind Boy Fuller My Brownskin Sugar Plum 1936 Ronnie Douglas Blues You Can Use 2023 The Stars of Faith Don't Stop Praying 1958 Perez Prado Why Wait 1958 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies I Can't Give You Anything but Love 1937 Dinah Washington, Eddie Chamblee Orch. Trombone Butter 1958 The Browns Crazy Dreams 1958 Bobby Darin Things 1962 Harold Dorman Uncle Jonah's Place 1961 Gene Vincent Rocky Road Blues 1958 Sam Butera Easy Rocking 1957