Program Information
The Other Black Music
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Nov. 19, 2023, midnight
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label

The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music

Dirty Water / Sweet n Low / Sweet n Low - Single / CB Soul

King's X / Give It Up / Three Sides of One / InsideOutMusic

Sabatta / Get over Yourself / Get over Yourself - Single / Sabatta

The Veldt / Electric Revolution / Entropy Is the Mainline to God / 5BC

Lazy Lester / I Need Money / All over You (25th Anniversary Edition) / Antone's Records

Corey Ledet Zydeco / Alon kouri laba / Médikamen / Nouveau Electric Records

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul / We On a Roll (feat. Stax Music Academy & Mac Phipps) / Mosaic (feat. Stax Music Academy) / Zydekool Records

Tray Wellington / Saw a Little Boat / Black Banjo / Mountain Home Music Company

Dom Flemons / Nobody Wrote It Down / Traveling Wildfire / Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Kara Jackson / pawnshop / Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love? / September Recordings

Amythyst Kiah / Hitchin' a Ride / Pensive Pop - EP / Rounder

Rhiannon Giddens / Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad / You're the One / Nonesuch

Allison Russell / Demons / The Returner / Fantasy

Hannah Mayree / The Shower Song / The Shower Song - Single / HRDRV

Lady Wray / Piece of Me (Remix) / Come On In (Les Imprimés Remix) - Single / Big Crown Records

BJ the Chicago Kid / Get Loose / Gravy / RTW Records/RCA Records

Joel Culpepper / Free (feat. Tom Misch) / Free (feat. Tom Misch) - Single / Beyond The Groove

Liv Warfield / Edge / The Edge / Leopard

Prince & The New Power Generation / Daddy Pop / Diamonds And Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition) / Legacy Recordings

Timothy Bloom / Day in the Life / Day in the Life - Single / Beyond the Sky Music

Simtec & Wylie / Do It Like Mama / Do It Like Mama b/w Can't Break Away - Single / Numero Group

J.P. Bimeni & The Black Belts / Free Me / Free Me / Tucxone

Terry Hunter & Raheem DeVaughn / Favorite Thing to Do / Favorite Thing to Do - Single / Ultra Records, LLC

Gabriels / Great Wind (Radio Edit) / Great Wind (Radio Edit) - Single / Parlophone UK

Adi Oasis / Get it Got it / Lotus Glow / Unity Records

Kid Creole And The Coconuts / Britannia / Britannia - Single / 2C2C

C'mon Tigre & Seun Kuti / The Botanist / The Botanist - Single / Intersouni

The Ebony Hillbillies / Get My Baby out of Jail (Dedicated to Algia Mae Hinton) / I Love Hillbillies Sessions, Vol. 2 / EH MUSIC

The Other Black Music Nov. 12, 2023 Download Program Podcast
01:59:53 1 Nov. 12, 2023
Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 00:59:55  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
