Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label
The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music
Dirty Water / Sweet n Low / Sweet n Low - Single / CB Soul
King's X / Give It Up / Three Sides of One / InsideOutMusic
Sabatta / Get over Yourself / Get over Yourself - Single / Sabatta
The Veldt / Electric Revolution / Entropy Is the Mainline to God / 5BC
Lazy Lester / I Need Money / All over You (25th Anniversary Edition) / Antone's Records
Corey Ledet Zydeco / Alon kouri laba / Médikamen / Nouveau Electric Records
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul / We On a Roll (feat. Stax Music Academy & Mac Phipps) / Mosaic (feat. Stax Music Academy) / Zydekool Records
Tray Wellington / Saw a Little Boat / Black Banjo / Mountain Home Music Company
Dom Flemons / Nobody Wrote It Down / Traveling Wildfire / Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Kara Jackson / pawnshop / Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love? / September Recordings
Amythyst Kiah / Hitchin' a Ride / Pensive Pop - EP / Rounder
Rhiannon Giddens / Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad / You're the One / Nonesuch
Allison Russell / Demons / The Returner / Fantasy
Hannah Mayree / The Shower Song / The Shower Song - Single / HRDRV
Lady Wray / Piece of Me (Remix) / Come On In (Les Imprimés Remix) - Single / Big Crown Records
BJ the Chicago Kid / Get Loose / Gravy / RTW Records/RCA Records
Joel Culpepper / Free (feat. Tom Misch) / Free (feat. Tom Misch) - Single / Beyond The Groove
Liv Warfield / Edge / The Edge / Leopard
Prince & The New Power Generation / Daddy Pop / Diamonds And Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition) / Legacy Recordings
Timothy Bloom / Day in the Life / Day in the Life - Single / Beyond the Sky Music
Simtec & Wylie / Do It Like Mama / Do It Like Mama b/w Can't Break Away - Single / Numero Group
J.P. Bimeni & The Black Belts / Free Me / Free Me / Tucxone
Terry Hunter & Raheem DeVaughn / Favorite Thing to Do / Favorite Thing to Do - Single / Ultra Records, LLC
Gabriels / Great Wind (Radio Edit) / Great Wind (Radio Edit) - Single / Parlophone UK
Adi Oasis / Get it Got it / Lotus Glow / Unity Records
Kid Creole And The Coconuts / Britannia / Britannia - Single / 2C2C
C'mon Tigre & Seun Kuti / The Botanist / The Botanist - Single / Intersouni
The Ebony Hillbillies / Get My Baby out of Jail (Dedicated to Algia Mae Hinton) / I Love Hillbillies Sessions, Vol. 2 / EH MUSIC