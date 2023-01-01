Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music



Dirty Water / Sweet n Low / Sweet n Low - Single / CB Soul



King's X / Give It Up / Three Sides of One / InsideOutMusic



Sabatta / Get over Yourself / Get over Yourself - Single / Sabatta



The Veldt / Electric Revolution / Entropy Is the Mainline to God / 5BC



Lazy Lester / I Need Money / All over You (25th Anniversary Edition) / Antone's Records



Corey Ledet Zydeco / Alon kouri laba / Médikamen / Nouveau Electric Records



Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul / We On a Roll (feat. Stax Music Academy & Mac Phipps) / Mosaic (feat. Stax Music Academy) / Zydekool Records



Tray Wellington / Saw a Little Boat / Black Banjo / Mountain Home Music Company



Dom Flemons / Nobody Wrote It Down / Traveling Wildfire / Smithsonian Folkways Recordings



Kara Jackson / pawnshop / Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love? / September Recordings



Amythyst Kiah / Hitchin' a Ride / Pensive Pop - EP / Rounder



Rhiannon Giddens / Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad / You're the One / Nonesuch



Allison Russell / Demons / The Returner / Fantasy



Hannah Mayree / The Shower Song / The Shower Song - Single / HRDRV



Lady Wray / Piece of Me (Remix) / Come On In (Les Imprimés Remix) - Single / Big Crown Records



BJ the Chicago Kid / Get Loose / Gravy / RTW Records/RCA Records



Joel Culpepper / Free (feat. Tom Misch) / Free (feat. Tom Misch) - Single / Beyond The Groove



Liv Warfield / Edge / The Edge / Leopard



Prince & The New Power Generation / Daddy Pop / Diamonds And Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition) / Legacy Recordings



Timothy Bloom / Day in the Life / Day in the Life - Single / Beyond the Sky Music



Simtec & Wylie / Do It Like Mama / Do It Like Mama b/w Can't Break Away - Single / Numero Group



J.P. Bimeni & The Black Belts / Free Me / Free Me / Tucxone



Terry Hunter & Raheem DeVaughn / Favorite Thing to Do / Favorite Thing to Do - Single / Ultra Records, LLC



Gabriels / Great Wind (Radio Edit) / Great Wind (Radio Edit) - Single / Parlophone UK



Adi Oasis / Get it Got it / Lotus Glow / Unity Records



Kid Creole And The Coconuts / Britannia / Britannia - Single / 2C2C



C'mon Tigre & Seun Kuti / The Botanist / The Botanist - Single / Intersouni



The Ebony Hillbillies / Get My Baby out of Jail (Dedicated to Algia Mae Hinton) / I Love Hillbillies Sessions, Vol. 2 / EH MUSIC