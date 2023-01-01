The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
they just gonna keep pumping till it's broke
Weekly Program
Michael Lazarus, Philippe Ciais
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 19, 2023, midnight
Fossil fuel producers expand production while promising to reduce emissions,. They plan to keep mining and pumping carbon past the year 2050. The 2023 Production Gap Report shows brain-breaking disconnects in word and deed. Co-Lead Author Michael Lazarus explains. Then Record-high CO2 emissions from boreal fires in 2021. Wildfires of 2023 were worse. Dr. Philippe Ciais, Associate Director of a French climate lab tells us where all that burned carbon goes - heating the planet.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 231122 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Nov. 19, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
Ecoshock 231122 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Nov. 19, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 1 Download File...
Ecoshock 231122 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Nov. 19, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 