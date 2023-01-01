Summary: Fossil fuel producers expand production while promising to reduce emissions,. They plan to keep mining and pumping carbon past the year 2050. The 2023 Production Gap Report shows brain-breaking disconnects in word and deed. Co-Lead Author Michael Lazarus explains. Then Record-high CO2 emissions from boreal fires in 2021. Wildfires of 2023 were worse. Dr. Philippe Ciais, Associate Director of a French climate lab tells us where all that burned carbon goes - heating the planet.