Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Nov. 19, 2023, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on this show we welcome from Six Nations of The Grand River, Ontario, country musician Jim Jacobs. He currently holds the title for “Country Album of the Year” at this year's SIMMA awards. His new album is out and is entitled “That’s the way it Goes." Indigenous County at its best. Jim is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about him at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/jim-jacobs.

Enjoy music from Jim Jacobs, Ryan LittleEagle, Tom Frear, Ed Koban, Leanne Goose, Shawnee Kish, Jessican Hernandez and the Deltas, Aysanabee, Samantha Crain, Trent Agecoutay, Dustin Harder, Los Amigos Invisibles, Logan Staats, Devon Sants, 1915,
Joyslam, Novalima, iskwe, Nina Hagen, G Precious, Richie Ledreagle, Levi Platero, Qacung, Latin Playboys, Eagle & Hawk, Cary Morin and much much more.

Come visit us at our place, were all at www.IndigenousinMusic.com and take a look around and visit Two Buffalo Virtual Gallery and our SAY Magazine Library featuring our guests.

