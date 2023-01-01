Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.22.00. A Question Prompted by #StopCopCity, Does the State Exist to Protect the Right Wing



With Clips from Hdive, Al Jazeera English, Wise Thinker, Southern Poverty Law Center, PBS Newshour



I only paid attention to Cop City when I watched Black Power Media; after some time though, questions started arising, questions requiring answers which not many seemed keen on answering. The title for this episode hides the enormity of those questions; yet the question included in the title reveals that enormity at the same time. When considering the “state”, a country comes to mind, maybe some institutions, possibly the central government structure; but the state is significantly bigger than these conjured images or ideas. The state is these things plus more. Its persistence reveals this much. More fascinating, the diverse imaginations upon hearing the word reveals the state’s broad existence. All this said, the episode focuses not only on the question’s cosmopolitan impact, but the historical revelations associated with the struggles occurring in those bygone eras. Often given a pass to express their bloodthirsty extremism, the right is rarely intruded upon like the left is; in fact in the face of annihilative and outright murderous tendencies, the left has proven to be non-violent, practicing instead, a powerful morality relying on the correctness of their arguments rather than the fear from bodily harm. Understanding this dynamic colors this question in a way that seems self-conclusive.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield's Think, Brandy's The Definition and Marvin Gaye's Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson's They Don't Really Care About Us.


