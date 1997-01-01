Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Le Batteur Popol Marcot et l’Orch. Jazz Africin sous la Direction d’Edos-Claire

MAWA NA YOKOI

THE SOUL OF CONGO – TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL (1948-1963)

Planet Ilunga – 2023



3) Jean Munsi Kwamy

BOLINGO YA BOUGIE

AFRICAN RETRO VOL. 1 “PONT SUR LE ZAIRE“

Pathe/Marconi - 1976



4) Franklin Boukaka

SUCCES CERCUL

L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO

Frémeaux & Associes - 2023



5) Tabu Ley Rochereau

LINDA SOLEIL

TABU LEY SEIGNEUR ROCHEREAU: RYTHME SOUM-GUEYE

Afric’ Music - 1980



6) Pascal Poba

RÉFLEXION

LE PAROLIER DE CŒUR: RÉFLEXION

N’Diaye – 1997



7) Benz-Petrole

GENTIL GARCON *

STAR ACADEMY

Gillette d’Or Internationale – 2004



8) Ferre Gola

AMOUR IMPOSSIBLE (feat. Aimelia Lias)

DYNASTIE 2 VOL. II

Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023



9) Various Artists

RUMBA FOREVER

RUMBA FOREVER (single)

Massa Music Amadou Diaby Ajip – 2023



10) Papa Wemba

MWESE YA TONGO

DANS L’ (Nouvelle Écriture)

Sonodisc – 1998



11) Dindo Yogo

AMOUR

LA VIE EST HEUREUSE QUAND ON SE SENT AIMER

Rythmes et Musique – 1990



12) Langa Langa Stars

MIROIR D’ETE *

EVOLOKO JOKER L’ANTILOPE D’OR

Rythmes et Musique – 1980s



13) Bozi Boziana et l’Anti-Choc

L’ARGENT VIENT AVEC LE TEMPS

AVENIR

Rigo Makengo Productions – 1991



14) Aimedo Star-Nyura

SHUKUTU

COUP D’ECLAT

Cascade Production – 1997



15) Victoria Eleison

ANGELA

KWASA KWASA

Editions Kaluila – 1988



16) Suzuki 4X4

LIBERTE F.K.

DECOMPTE FINAL

Simon Music-SIPE – 1999



17) Pirasson & Bana Marseilles

GETOU

MOBEMBO

Blue Silver - 1998



*=by request