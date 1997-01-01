The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: November 19, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
11
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Nov. 20, 2023, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Le Batteur Popol Marcot et l’Orch. Jazz Africin sous la Direction d’Edos-Claire
MAWA NA YOKOI
THE SOUL OF CONGO – TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL (1948-1963)
Planet Ilunga – 2023
3) Jean Munsi Kwamy
BOLINGO YA BOUGIE
AFRICAN RETRO VOL. 1 “PONT SUR LE ZAIRE“
Pathe/Marconi - 1976
4) Franklin Boukaka
SUCCES CERCUL
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frémeaux & Associes - 2023
5) Tabu Ley Rochereau
LINDA SOLEIL
TABU LEY SEIGNEUR ROCHEREAU: RYTHME SOUM-GUEYE
Afric’ Music - 1980
6) Pascal Poba
RÉFLEXION
LE PAROLIER DE CŒUR: RÉFLEXION
N’Diaye – 1997
7) Benz-Petrole
GENTIL GARCON *
STAR ACADEMY
Gillette d’Or Internationale – 2004
8) Ferre Gola
AMOUR IMPOSSIBLE (feat. Aimelia Lias)
DYNASTIE 2 VOL. II
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023
9) Various Artists
RUMBA FOREVER
RUMBA FOREVER (single)
Massa Music Amadou Diaby Ajip – 2023
10) Papa Wemba
MWESE YA TONGO
DANS L’ (Nouvelle Écriture)
Sonodisc – 1998
11) Dindo Yogo
AMOUR
LA VIE EST HEUREUSE QUAND ON SE SENT AIMER
Rythmes et Musique – 1990
12) Langa Langa Stars
MIROIR D’ETE *
EVOLOKO JOKER L’ANTILOPE D’OR
Rythmes et Musique – 1980s
13) Bozi Boziana et l’Anti-Choc
L’ARGENT VIENT AVEC LE TEMPS
AVENIR
Rigo Makengo Productions – 1991
14) Aimedo Star-Nyura
SHUKUTU
COUP D’ECLAT
Cascade Production – 1997
15) Victoria Eleison
ANGELA
KWASA KWASA
Editions Kaluila – 1988
16) Suzuki 4X4
LIBERTE F.K.
DECOMPTE FINAL
Simon Music-SIPE – 1999
17) Pirasson & Bana Marseilles
GETOU
MOBEMBO
Blue Silver - 1998
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:54
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Nov. 19, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:54
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
4
