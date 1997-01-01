The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
11
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Nov. 20, 2023, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Le Batteur Popol Marcot et l’Orch. Jazz Africin sous la Direction d’Edos-Claire
MAWA NA YOKOI
THE SOUL OF CONGO – TREASURES OF THE NGOMA LABEL (1948-1963)
Planet Ilunga – 2023

3) Jean Munsi Kwamy
BOLINGO YA BOUGIE
AFRICAN RETRO VOL. 1 “PONT SUR LE ZAIRE“
Pathe/Marconi - 1976

4) Franklin Boukaka
SUCCES CERCUL
L’IMMORTEL – THE 60’s RUMBA REVOLUTION IN CONGO
Frémeaux & Associes - 2023

5) Tabu Ley Rochereau
LINDA SOLEIL
TABU LEY SEIGNEUR ROCHEREAU: RYTHME SOUM-GUEYE
Afric’ Music - 1980

6) Pascal Poba
RÉFLEXION
LE PAROLIER DE CŒUR: RÉFLEXION
N’Diaye – 1997

7) Benz-Petrole
GENTIL GARCON *
STAR ACADEMY
Gillette d’Or Internationale – 2004

8) Ferre Gola
AMOUR IMPOSSIBLE (feat. Aimelia Lias)
DYNASTIE 2 VOL. II
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023

9) Various Artists
RUMBA FOREVER
RUMBA FOREVER (single)
Massa Music Amadou Diaby Ajip – 2023

10) Papa Wemba
MWESE YA TONGO
DANS L’ (Nouvelle Écriture)
Sonodisc – 1998

11) Dindo Yogo
AMOUR
LA VIE EST HEUREUSE QUAND ON SE SENT AIMER
Rythmes et Musique – 1990

12) Langa Langa Stars
MIROIR D’ETE *
EVOLOKO JOKER L’ANTILOPE D’OR
Rythmes et Musique – 1980s

13) Bozi Boziana et l’Anti-Choc
L’ARGENT VIENT AVEC LE TEMPS
AVENIR
Rigo Makengo Productions – 1991

14) Aimedo Star-Nyura
SHUKUTU
COUP D’ECLAT
Cascade Production – 1997

15) Victoria Eleison
ANGELA
KWASA KWASA
Editions Kaluila – 1988

16) Suzuki 4X4
LIBERTE F.K.
DECOMPTE FINAL
Simon Music-SIPE – 1999

17) Pirasson & Bana Marseilles
GETOU
MOBEMBO
Blue Silver - 1998

*=by request

Download Program Podcast
01:59:54 1 Nov. 19, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:54  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 