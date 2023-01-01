Summary: Kaarina Kailo's recent book (in Finnish) on the rich history of women and saunas reminded WINGS of this beautiful documentary, provided to WINGS by the now-defunct Euroquest series from Radio Netherlands. You really feel yourself there, and get an idea of how saunas have adapted to modern living in Finland and yet remain a major source of social cohesion, especially among women - perhaps accounting for the relatively high status and achievements of women in that country. (Kaarina's Sauna book will be out in English when she finds a publisher.)