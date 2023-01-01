The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
and Finnish women's culture
Weekly Program
Dheera Sujan, and unnamed Finnish women interviewees
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Nov. 20, 2023, midnight
Kaarina Kailo's recent book (in Finnish) on the rich history of women and saunas reminded WINGS of this beautiful documentary, provided to WINGS by the now-defunct Euroquest series from Radio Netherlands. You really feel yourself there, and get an idea of how saunas have adapted to modern living in Finland and yet remain a major source of social cohesion, especially among women - perhaps accounting for the relatively high status and achievements of women in that country. (Kaarina's Sauna book will be out in English when she finds a publisher.)
Documentary courtesy of Euroquest. Produced by Dheera Sujan. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:54 1 Nov. 19, 2023
Finland, Netherlands, US, Canada
