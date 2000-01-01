|
Nana Kwame Ampadu, “Okwantuni Asem”
from Evergreen Tunes, Vol. 10
Nana Kwame Ampadu Records - 2020
Francis Bebey, “Wuma te”
from African Electronic Music (1975-1982)
Born Bad Records - 2012
Double Libra, “Ode to Ikea”
from The Wizard of Cringe
Independent - 2023
Ramke, “Od Svicarske pa do Banovica”
from Tuđe Nebo
Extra Music - 2020
Li Ermeng, “我在财神殿里长跪不起 (I Can't Afford to Kneel Down at the Temple of Wealth)”
from Unknown
Unknown
太陽神楽隊 (Apollo Band) – 情人的陽光 - 空谷幽蘭
Life Records - 1972
Blonde Redhead - Bipolar
Fake can be just as good
Touch and Go Records
Blonde Redhead - Snowman
Sit Down For Dinner
section1
André 3000, “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”
from New Blue Sun
Epic - 2023
The Replacements, “Left of the Dial (Ed Stasium Mix)”
from Tim (Let It Bleed Edition)
Rhino/Warner Records - 2023
Puerto Rico Flowers, “This Is Murder”
from PRF - EP
Fan Death Records - 2010
Nemahsis, “i'm not gonna kill you”
from eleven achers - EP
11 Acres - 2022
Jowan Safadi, “ريباوند Rebound”
from IJMAD (Man Up) إجمد
independent - 2021
Tom Waits, “Road to Peace”
from Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards (Remastered)
Anti/Epitaph - 2017
The Clash - Washington Bullets
Sandinista
Capitol/EMI
Laetitia Sadier - New Moon
New Moon
Drag City
Nilüfer Yanya - Paradise
Miss Universe
ATO Records
Men I Trust - Ante Meridiem
Untourable Album
Independent
Shonen Knife, “WHITE FLAG”
from 712
ZERO COMMUNICATIONS - 1991
Shonen Knife, “Fortune Cookie”
from Overdrive
Valve - 2014
The Replacements, “Little Mascara (Ed Stasium Mix)”
from Tim (Let It Bleed Edition)
Rhino/Warner Records - 2023
Elliott Smith, “Wouldn't Mama Be Proud”
from Figure 8
DreamWorks - 2000
Double Libra, “Season Pass”
from The Wizard of Cringe
Independent - 2023
Double Libra, “What The Hell”
from The Wizard of Cringe
Independent - 2023