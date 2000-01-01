Notes:



Nana Kwame Ampadu, “Okwantuni Asem”

from Evergreen Tunes, Vol. 10

Nana Kwame Ampadu Records - 2020



Francis Bebey, “Wuma te”

from African Electronic Music (1975-1982)

Born Bad Records - 2012



Double Libra, “Ode to Ikea”

from The Wizard of Cringe

Independent - 2023



Ramke, “Od Svicarske pa do Banovica”

from Tuđe Nebo

Extra Music - 2020



Li Ermeng, “我在财神殿里长跪不起 (I Can't Afford to Kneel Down at the Temple of Wealth)”

from Unknown

Unknown



太陽神楽隊 (Apollo Band) – 情人的陽光 - 空谷幽蘭

Life Records - 1972



Blonde Redhead - Bipolar

Fake can be just as good

Touch and Go Records



Blonde Redhead - Snowman

Sit Down For Dinner

André 3000, “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”

from New Blue Sun

Epic - 2023



The Replacements, “Left of the Dial (Ed Stasium Mix)”

from Tim (Let It Bleed Edition)

Rhino/Warner Records - 2023



Puerto Rico Flowers, “This Is Murder”

from PRF - EP

Fan Death Records - 2010



Nemahsis, “i'm not gonna kill you”

from eleven achers - EP

11 Acres - 2022



Jowan Safadi, “ريباوند Rebound”

from IJMAD (Man Up) إ​ج​م​د

independent - 2021



Tom Waits, “Road to Peace”

from Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards (Remastered)

Anti/Epitaph - 2017



The Clash - Washington Bullets

Sandinista

Capitol/EMI



Laetitia Sadier - New Moon

New Moon

Drag City



Nilüfer Yanya - Paradise

Miss Universe

ATO Records



Men I Trust - Ante Meridiem

Untourable Album

Independent



Shonen Knife, “WHITE FLAG”

from 712

ZERO COMMUNICATIONS - 1991



Shonen Knife, “Fortune Cookie”

from Overdrive

Valve - 2014



The Replacements, “Little Mascara (Ed Stasium Mix)”

from Tim (Let It Bleed Edition)

Rhino/Warner Records - 2023



Elliott Smith, “Wouldn't Mama Be Proud”

from Figure 8

DreamWorks - 2000



Double Libra, “Season Pass”

from The Wizard of Cringe

Independent - 2023



Double Libra, “What The Hell”

from The Wizard of Cringe

Independent - 2023



