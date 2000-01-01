The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Nov. 20, 2023, midnight


Nana Kwame Ampadu, “Okwantuni Asem”
from Evergreen Tunes, Vol. 10
Nana Kwame Ampadu Records - 2020

Francis Bebey, “Wuma te”
from African Electronic Music (1975-1982)
Born Bad Records - 2012

Double Libra, “Ode to Ikea”
from The Wizard of Cringe
Independent - 2023

Ramke, “Od Svicarske pa do Banovica”
from Tuđe Nebo
Extra Music - 2020

Li Ermeng, “我在财神殿里长跪不起 (I Can't Afford to Kneel Down at the Temple of Wealth)”
from Unknown
Unknown

太陽神楽隊 (Apollo Band) – 情人的陽光 - 空谷幽蘭
Life Records - 1972

Blonde Redhead - Bipolar
Fake can be just as good
Touch and Go Records

Blonde Redhead - Snowman
Sit Down For Dinner
section1

André 3000, “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”
from New Blue Sun
Epic - 2023

The Replacements, “Left of the Dial (Ed Stasium Mix)”
from Tim (Let It Bleed Edition)
Rhino/Warner Records - 2023

Puerto Rico Flowers, “This Is Murder”
from PRF - EP
Fan Death Records - 2010

Nemahsis, “i'm not gonna kill you”
from eleven achers - EP
11 Acres - 2022

Jowan Safadi, “ريباوند Rebound”
from IJMAD (Man Up) إ​ج​م​د
independent - 2021

Tom Waits, “Road to Peace”
from Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards (Remastered)
Anti/Epitaph - 2017

The Clash - Washington Bullets
Sandinista
Capitol/EMI

Laetitia Sadier - New Moon
New Moon
Drag City

Nilüfer Yanya - Paradise
Miss Universe
ATO Records

Men I Trust - Ante Meridiem
Untourable Album
Independent

Shonen Knife, “WHITE FLAG”
from 712
ZERO COMMUNICATIONS - 1991

Shonen Knife, “Fortune Cookie”
from Overdrive
Valve - 2014

The Replacements, “Little Mascara (Ed Stasium Mix)”
from Tim (Let It Bleed Edition)
Rhino/Warner Records - 2023

Elliott Smith, “Wouldn't Mama Be Proud”
from Figure 8
DreamWorks - 2000

Double Libra, “Season Pass”
from The Wizard of Cringe
Independent - 2023

Double Libra, “What The Hell”
from The Wizard of Cringe
Independent - 2023

01:58:07 Nov. 19, 2023
wrir studios
