Featured Speakers/Commentators: Janet Mason and readings from “Precious Baby Always Shines”; John Dyer V and scenes from “Girls About Town”.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 21, 2023, midnight

Summary: Revisiting Hollywood’s hey day with two “Girls About Town”; Gertrude’s “Precious Baby Always Shines”; the Church of England begins a trial period for queer couple blessings, Latin America’s first non-binary judge Jesús Figueroa Ortega is brutally murdered, Hong Kong organizers declare their Gay Games a success for having survived COVID and political and cultural obstacles, the U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ request to enforce his family-friendly drag show ban, and superstar and prestigious Santa Claus “prelude” Cher is definitely not one of the One Million Moms denouncing the “transgender and non-binary extravaganza” otherwise known as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Joe Boehnlein & Elena Botkin-Levy and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondents: Janet Mason; John Dyer V. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Holly Near; Wet Willie; Van Dyke Parks & Brian Wilson.

Notes: In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!

