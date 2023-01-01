The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Nov. 21, 2023, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Patrice Roberts / Ah Feeling It / Ah Feeling It - Single / Patrice Roberts

Fay-Ann Lyons, XplicitMevon & N.M.G Music / So What / Resurgence Riddim - EP / Explicitmevon

Tiken Jah Fakoly / Compliqué / Braquage de pouvoir (Édition augmentée) / Wagram Music Chapter Two Records

Butcher Brown / MOVE (RIDE) [feat. Jay Prince] / Solar Music / Concord Jazz

Protoje & Zion I Kings / Still I Want Her / In Search Of Zion / RCA Records

Aïsha / Guide and Protect / The High Priestess / Ariwa Sounds Ltd.

Busy Signal / Rose Petal / Rose Petal - Single / Maximum Sound

Burning Spear / The Spear / No Destroyer / BurningSpearMusic Inc

Alsarah & The Nubatones / Men Ana / Rise Up: BDS Mixtape, Vol. 2 / Amplify Palestine

Mahmoud Fadl / We Daret El Ayam (feat. Salwa Abou Greisha) / Umm Kalthum 7000 (feat. Salwa Abou Greisha) / Piranha

Bounaly / Touré Iseye / Dimanche à Bamako / Sahel Sounds

Bombino / Darfuq / Sahel / Partisan Records

Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy / Mam Da'ana / Mam Da'ana - Single / Golden Rules

Mary Greer Mudiku / Our Time / Black Love Alive Again / Strut Records

Santrofi / Africa (Live) [feat. Omniversal Earkestra] / Deep into Highlife (live) [feat. Omniversal Earkestra] / Out Here Records

