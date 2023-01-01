|
|The Motherland Influence
|Music
|Graybeard
|Nov. 21, 2023, midnight
| African, Latin & Caribbean music
|WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
|Patrice Roberts / Ah Feeling It / Ah Feeling It - Single / Patrice Roberts
Fay-Ann Lyons, XplicitMevon & N.M.G Music / So What / Resurgence Riddim - EP / Explicitmevon
Tiken Jah Fakoly / Compliqué / Braquage de pouvoir (Édition augmentée) / Wagram Music Chapter Two Records
Butcher Brown / MOVE (RIDE) [feat. Jay Prince] / Solar Music / Concord Jazz
Protoje & Zion I Kings / Still I Want Her / In Search Of Zion / RCA Records
Aïsha / Guide and Protect / The High Priestess / Ariwa Sounds Ltd.
Busy Signal / Rose Petal / Rose Petal - Single / Maximum Sound
Burning Spear / The Spear / No Destroyer / BurningSpearMusic Inc
Alsarah & The Nubatones / Men Ana / Rise Up: BDS Mixtape, Vol. 2 / Amplify Palestine
Mahmoud Fadl / We Daret El Ayam (feat. Salwa Abou Greisha) / Umm Kalthum 7000 (feat. Salwa Abou Greisha) / Piranha
Bounaly / Touré Iseye / Dimanche à Bamako / Sahel Sounds
Bombino / Darfuq / Sahel / Partisan Records
Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy / Mam Da'ana / Mam Da'ana - Single / Golden Rules
Mary Greer Mudiku / Our Time / Black Love Alive Again / Strut Records
Santrofi / Africa (Live) [feat. Omniversal Earkestra] / Deep into Highlife (live) [feat. Omniversal Earkestra] / Out Here Records
