Notes: Patrice Roberts / Ah Feeling It / Ah Feeling It - Single / Patrice Roberts



Fay-Ann Lyons, XplicitMevon & N.M.G Music / So What / Resurgence Riddim - EP / Explicitmevon



Tiken Jah Fakoly / Compliqué / Braquage de pouvoir (Édition augmentée) / Wagram Music Chapter Two Records



Butcher Brown / MOVE (RIDE) [feat. Jay Prince] / Solar Music / Concord Jazz



Protoje & Zion I Kings / Still I Want Her / In Search Of Zion / RCA Records



Aïsha / Guide and Protect / The High Priestess / Ariwa Sounds Ltd.



Busy Signal / Rose Petal / Rose Petal - Single / Maximum Sound



Burning Spear / The Spear / No Destroyer / BurningSpearMusic Inc



Alsarah & The Nubatones / Men Ana / Rise Up: BDS Mixtape, Vol. 2 / Amplify Palestine



Mahmoud Fadl / We Daret El Ayam (feat. Salwa Abou Greisha) / Umm Kalthum 7000 (feat. Salwa Abou Greisha) / Piranha



Bounaly / Touré Iseye / Dimanche à Bamako / Sahel Sounds



Bombino / Darfuq / Sahel / Partisan Records



Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy / Mam Da'ana / Mam Da'ana - Single / Golden Rules



Mary Greer Mudiku / Our Time / Black Love Alive Again / Strut Records



Santrofi / Africa (Live) [feat. Omniversal Earkestra] / Deep into Highlife (live) [feat. Omniversal Earkestra] / Out Here Records