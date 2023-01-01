The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Scott Hechinger
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Nov. 21, 2023, midnight
It’s that time of year when as the weather gets colder we warm ourselves with thoughts of gratitude and giving, which, for many, includes charitable donations to organizations making a difference. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with the founder and executive director of one such organization. Scott Hechinger, a former public defender, runs the nonprofit advocacy organization Zealous, whose aim is to educate the public about the inequities of this country’s justice system. We examine why more public defenders aren’t elected to higher office, talk about the repercussions from last year’s recall of San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin, and discuss the impact Zealous is trying to make.
Track: Airegin
Artist: Miles Davis
Album: Cookin’ With The Miles Davis Quintet
Label: Prestige
Year: 1957

Track: Sooner or Later
Artist: Jimmy Cliff
Album: Struggling Man
Label: Island
Year: 1973

Track: Dangerous Mile
Artist: Fog Swamp
Album: Dropped Days
Label: N/A
Year: 2020

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Nov. 21, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 