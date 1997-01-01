The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Nov. 21, 2023, midnight
South African choral music: Historic recordings from the 1930s through the 80s, three selections from Diepkloof United Voice and examples of how vocal choirs are used in contemporary South African dance music; a previously unreleased recording of Super Biton de Ségou; new Afrobeat from Eparapo, Alpacas Collective, London Afrobeat Collective and The Blassics
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Solomon Linda's Original Evening Birds | South Africa | Mbube | Mbube / Ngi Hambiki - Single | Gallotone | 1939
Dark City Sisters | South Africa | Ngiboniseleni | Music & Rhythm Of Africa: Hits Of 1959 | His Master's Voice | 1959
Martha Mdenge & Harmony Crotchets | South Africa | Tell Me How Long The Train's Been Gone | Tell Me How Long The Train's Been Gone - Single | Trutone | 195x
Ladysmith Black Mambazo | South Africa | Nansi Imali | Phansi Emgodini | Ezom Dabi | 1981

Diepkloof United Voice | South Africa | Sipo | Hamonizing Soweto: Golden City Gospel & Kasi Soul From The New South Africa | Ostinato | 2023
Diepkloof United Voice | South Africa | Baninzi | Hamonizing Soweto: Golden City Gospel & Kasi Soul From The New South Africa | Ostinato | 2023
Diepkloof United Voice | South Africa | Who Knows | Hamonizing Soweto: Golden City Gospel & Kasi Soul From The New South Africa | Ostinato | 2023

The Angels | South Africa | Johnny Boy | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1985
Penny Penny | South Africa | Siyayi Vuma | Siyayi Vuma - Single | W Baloyi Music Production | 2016
Tshetsha Boys | South Africa | Nwapfundla | Shangaan Electro: New Wave Dance Music From South Africa | Honest Jon's | 2010

Bembeya Jazz National | Guinée Conakry | N'Gamokorô | Authenticite 73: Parade Africaine | Syliphone | 1973
Super Biton De Ségou | Mali | Ladilikan | Afro.Jazz.Folk Collection Vol. 2 | Mieruba | 2023-197x

Eparapo | England UK-Nigeria | From London To Lagos (feat Dele Sosimi) | Take To The Streets | Wah Wah 45s | 2023
Alpacas Collective | Belgium | Big Words | Big Words | Catalpas | 2023

London Afrobeat Collective | England UK-Italy-France-RD Congo-Argentina-New Zealand | Topesa Esengo Na Motema | Topesa Esengo Na Motema - Single | Canopy | 2023
Les Frères Smith | France | Doucement | Mukambo Presents Global Afrobeat Movement Vol. 4 | NYP | 2023-2011
The Blassics | Finland | Afrocookie | Sounding Times | Odd Funk | 2023-2020

Download Program Podcast
01:59:43 1 Nov. 19, 2023
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:43  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 