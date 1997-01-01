November 19, 2023: Harmonizing Soweto

Date Published: Nov. 21, 2023, midnight

Summary: South African choral music: Historic recordings from the 1930s through the 80s, three selections from Diepkloof United Voice and examples of how vocal choirs are used in contemporary South African dance music; a previously unreleased recording of Super Biton de Ségou; new Afrobeat from Eparapo, Alpacas Collective, London Afrobeat Collective and The Blassics

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Solomon Linda's Original Evening Birds | South Africa | Mbube | Mbube / Ngi Hambiki - Single | Gallotone | 1939

Dark City Sisters | South Africa | Ngiboniseleni | Music & Rhythm Of Africa: Hits Of 1959 | His Master's Voice | 1959

Martha Mdenge & Harmony Crotchets | South Africa | Tell Me How Long The Train's Been Gone | Tell Me How Long The Train's Been Gone - Single | Trutone | 195x

Ladysmith Black Mambazo | South Africa | Nansi Imali | Phansi Emgodini | Ezom Dabi | 1981



Diepkloof United Voice | South Africa | Sipo | Hamonizing Soweto: Golden City Gospel & Kasi Soul From The New South Africa | Ostinato | 2023

Diepkloof United Voice | South Africa | Baninzi | Hamonizing Soweto: Golden City Gospel & Kasi Soul From The New South Africa | Ostinato | 2023

Diepkloof United Voice | South Africa | Who Knows | Hamonizing Soweto: Golden City Gospel & Kasi Soul From The New South Africa | Ostinato | 2023



The Angels | South Africa | Johnny Boy | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1985

Penny Penny | South Africa | Siyayi Vuma | Siyayi Vuma - Single | W Baloyi Music Production | 2016

Tshetsha Boys | South Africa | Nwapfundla | Shangaan Electro: New Wave Dance Music From South Africa | Honest Jon's | 2010



Bembeya Jazz National | Guinée Conakry | N'Gamokorô | Authenticite 73: Parade Africaine | Syliphone | 1973

Super Biton De Ségou | Mali | Ladilikan | Afro.Jazz.Folk Collection Vol. 2 | Mieruba | 2023-197x



Eparapo | England UK-Nigeria | From London To Lagos (feat Dele Sosimi) | Take To The Streets | Wah Wah 45s | 2023

Alpacas Collective | Belgium | Big Words | Big Words | Catalpas | 2023



London Afrobeat Collective | England UK-Italy-France-RD Congo-Argentina-New Zealand | Topesa Esengo Na Motema | Topesa Esengo Na Motema - Single | Canopy | 2023

Les Frères Smith | France | Doucement | Mukambo Presents Global Afrobeat Movement Vol. 4 | NYP | 2023-2011

The Blassics | Finland | Afrocookie | Sounding Times | Odd Funk | 2023-2020



