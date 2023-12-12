Summary: This is a report from the webinar held on October 26 by the Indigenous Climate Action. Panelists from Hoopa Valley, Bear Clan, Sandia Pueblo and Yuchi presented their in-depth research into false solution to the climate crisis.



By now there is agreement that the burning of fossil fuels is the major cause of global heating. In spite of 28 years of annual meetings of the UN Climate Change Conferences heating has increased.



In July, 2023, the global average temperature was the highest on record. And the IMF, the International Monetary Fund, announced in August 2023 that Fossil Fuel Subsidies surged to a record $7 Trillion.



In response members of the European Parliament now call for an end to all subsidies for fossil fuel globally by 2025. They will bring this demand to the COP28 that will meet in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.



The problem might be that COP28 will be held in one the world’s most lucrative oil producing regions. And Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, who has been appointed to preside over the COP28, is the managing director and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).



The moderator of the meeting at Indigenous Climate Action is Carol Monture.



The panelist are:

Julia Bernal from the Indigenous Nations of Sandia Pueblo and Yuchi. She is the executive director for Public Action Alliance, Albuquerque, NM.



Sage Goodleaf-Labelle was born to the Bear Clan of the Kanien’kehá:ka nation, in what is now Canada. She is a student at McGill University.



Thomas Joseph is Hoopa Valley tribal member, from the Six Rivers National Forest of what is now called California. He is the carbon pricing educator with the Indigenous Environmental Network.





DATES: Oct. 26, 2023

Location: INTERNET



