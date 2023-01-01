"Two-Michaels" fairy-tale comes to an end

Nov. 22, 2023

Summary: The "two Michaels" fairy-tale comes to a predictable end: Michael Spavor says Michael Kovrig was an intelligence agent.



Canada's media barely reports the scandal.

