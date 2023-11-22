Ralph Nader America’s leading public interest lawyer & four-time independent presidential candidate; James Bamford, bestselling author, journalist and documentary producer; Belkis Teran, Mother of Slain ‘Stop Cop City’ Activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran.
Ralph Nader on Israel's War in Gaza and the Shocking loss of 13,000+ Palestinian Lives; Israel's US Spy Network Aims to 'Smash' Student Activists who Support Palestinian Rights; Mother of ‘Stop Cop City’ Activist Slain by Atlanta Police Brings her Healing Message to Mid- November Protest.